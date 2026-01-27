LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Karan Johar QUITS Social Media To Fix Dry Love Life? ‘Universe Give Me Strength’ Post Goes Viral

Karan Johar QUITS Social Media To Fix Dry Love Life? ‘Universe Give Me Strength’ Post Goes Viral

Karan Johar has suddenly announced a break from social media, leaving fans shocked and curious. A cryptic message asking the universe for strength has sparked intense online speculation. Is this case of “digital sanyaas” or a personal reset phase for the filmmaker? Here’s what you should know about Karan Johar’s digital detox.

Published By: Published: January 27, 2026 12:36:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Karan Johar Announces Social Media Break
1/6
Karan Johar QUITS Social Media To Fix Dry Love Life? 'Universe Give Me Strength' Post Goes Viral

Karan Johar Announces Social Media Break

Karan Johar posted a story saying 'Digital Detox for a week! No doom scrolling! No DMs! May the universe give me strength to stay away!!!!'

You Might Be Interested In
Is Karan Johar Dating Someone?
2/6

Is Karan Johar Dating Someone?

Karan Johar has always been private about his personal and love life. His sudden social media break has led to fresh speculation among fans.

Karan Johar Latest News- "Bollywood Is Back"
3/6

Karan Johar Latest News- "Bollywood Is Back"

Karan Johar recently expressed confidence in Bollywood's revival. He celebrated box-office success of Dhurandhar and Border 2 saying "Bollywood is back!"

You Might Be Interested In
Karan Johar Controversies
4/6

Karan Johar Controversies

Over the years, Karan Johar has often found himself in the spotlight for various controversies. Key controversies include intense backlash following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the 2019 "drug party" video, and public feuds over unprofessionalism and inflated box office numbers.

Karan Johar Net Worth
5/6

Karan Johar Net Worth

Karan Johar is among the richest and most powerful filmmakers in India. His earnings come from films, production ventures, hosting shows, and brand investments.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS