LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict Asteroid Birch by Romeo Lane Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Karan Johar Reveals He Has Travel Anxiety: Causes, Warning Signs and Celebrities Who Have Spoken About It

Karan Johar Reveals He Has Travel Anxiety: Causes, Warning Signs and Celebrities Who Have Spoken About It

Karan Johar recently revealed his struggle with travel anxiety. Learn about its causes, warning signs, coping tips, and celebrities who have openly spoken about the condition.

By: Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Karan Johar’s Honest Confession
1/7

Karan Johar’s Honest Confession

As Karan Johar shared, many people have issues with anxiety when it comes to travelling. Karan says that he always arrives at the airport three hours ahead of his scheduled departure, checks his boarding pass and passport several times prior to boarding, and prepares mentally for turbulence whilst he is onboard the aircraft.

What is Travel Anxiety?
2/7

What is Travel Anxiety?

Travel anxiety is defined as the anxious and fearful feelings one has about travelling. Travelling can include being transported, by air, train or bus, from one location to another. This type of anxiety can be caused by irrational fear of the unknown, past negative travel experiences, or pre-existing claustrophobia/anxiety related to flying.

Reasons People Experience Travel Anxiety
3/7

Reasons People Experience Travel Anxiety

Travel anxiety results mainly from fear of the unknown, past traumatic travel experiences, fear of flying or being in confined spaces (e.g., turbulence), or dealing with the stress of planning & a tight schedule, delays, and long travel.quarter of the world’s population.

Travel Anxiety: Signs & Symptoms
4/7

Travel Anxiety: Signs & Symptoms

When experiencing Travel Anxiety, a person may feel physically Restless, Nauseous, Heart Racing, Sweaty Palms, Trouble Sleeping Before a Trip, or be Obsessively Thinking About What Could Go Wrong Prior to Travel. Some people even go so far as to refuse to travel altogether.

Celebrities Talking About It
5/7

Celebrities Talking About It

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, Ben Affleck, and Whoopi Goldberg have talked about their experiences with Travel Anxiety and they are normalising open discussions about fear of flying and Mental Health.

Ways to Overcome Travel Anxiety
6/7

Ways to Overcome Travel Anxiety

To deal with Travel Anxiety and travel with confidence, one should plan and prepare for their trip as far in advance as possible; Practice Deep Breathing and/or Meditating; Listen to Music or Read Until You Feel Better; So go on shorter flights first, to Build a Level of Confidence first! And, Seek Professional Help if you are feeling overwhelmed from Travel Anxiety.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. It is not intended to provide medical advice. For diagnosis or treatment of anxiety, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS