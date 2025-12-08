Karan Johar Reveals He Has Travel Anxiety: Causes, Warning Signs and Celebrities Who Have Spoken About It
Karan Johar recently revealed his struggle with travel anxiety. Learn about its causes, warning signs, coping tips, and celebrities who have openly spoken about the condition.
Karan Johar’s Honest Confession
As Karan Johar shared, many people have issues with anxiety when it comes to travelling. Karan says that he always arrives at the airport three hours ahead of his scheduled departure, checks his boarding pass and passport several times prior to boarding, and prepares mentally for turbulence whilst he is onboard the aircraft.
What is Travel Anxiety?
Travel anxiety is defined as the anxious and fearful feelings one has about travelling. Travelling can include being transported, by air, train or bus, from one location to another. This type of anxiety can be caused by irrational fear of the unknown, past negative travel experiences, or pre-existing claustrophobia/anxiety related to flying.
Reasons People Experience Travel Anxiety
Travel anxiety results mainly from fear of the unknown, past traumatic travel experiences, fear of flying or being in confined spaces (e.g., turbulence), or dealing with the stress of planning & a tight schedule, delays, and long travel.quarter of the world’s population.
Travel Anxiety: Signs & Symptoms
When experiencing Travel Anxiety, a person may feel physically Restless, Nauseous, Heart Racing, Sweaty Palms, Trouble Sleeping Before a Trip, or be Obsessively Thinking About What Could Go Wrong Prior to Travel. Some people even go so far as to refuse to travel altogether.
Celebrities Talking About It
Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Fox, Ben Affleck, and Whoopi Goldberg have talked about their experiences with Travel Anxiety and they are normalising open discussions about fear of flying and Mental Health.
Ways to Overcome Travel Anxiety
To deal with Travel Anxiety and travel with confidence, one should plan and prepare for their trip as far in advance as possible; Practice Deep Breathing and/or Meditating; Listen to Music or Read Until You Feel Better; So go on shorter flights first, to Build a Level of Confidence first! And, Seek Professional Help if you are feeling overwhelmed from Travel Anxiety.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. It is not intended to provide medical advice. For diagnosis or treatment of anxiety, please consult a qualified healthcare professional.