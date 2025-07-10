LIVE TV
  • Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar has consistently cast some of the Bollywood’s most popular male leads, shaping their on-screen personas through emotionally rich, stylish, and larger than life roles. Whether launching new faces, Karan has a unique ability to present his heroes in memorable which leave a lasting impact on audiences. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
1/7

Shah Rukh Khan- The eternal Kjo favorite

He has been a constant in Karan Johar's career, starting with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam, and many other films. Their collaboration marked begining of Bollywood romance and emotion.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
2/7

Hrithik Roshan- Style meets sensitivity

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, he played the charming younger brother with emotional depth. Hrithik's grace and acting powers, paired him with drama.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
3/7

Saif Ali Khan- Coolness Personified

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, produced by Karan Johar, Saif play the lovable and modern Rohit. This shaped his future screen persona.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
4/7

Varun Dhawan- The student star

Karan launcher Varun Dhawan in Student of the year, tapping into his dance and screen presence. Varun has remained closed to the Dharma Camp and has starred in multiple Kjo productions.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
5/7

Siddharth Malhotra- From Debut to Drama

After debuting in Student of the year, Sidharth brought brooding intensity. Later Karan casted him in projects like Shershaah (produced by dharma).

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
6/7

Ranbir Kapoor- The Modern Romantic Hero

In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan casted Ranbir in a complex emotional role. This film showed Ranbir's intensity for boyish charm character.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image
7/7

Ranveer Singh- The New Age Showman

Ranveer starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where the character was flamboyant, yet emotionally layered character. His bold screen presence perfectly matched the colorful storytelling.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on publicly available data and for entertainment purposes.

Karan Johar Shaped Bollywood’s Most Beloved Male Stars: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Gallery Image

