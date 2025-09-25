Get Ready for Daayra: 5 Kareena Kapoor Movies to Watch Before the Release
Kareena Kapoor has delivered many unforgettable performances throughout her career. From heartwarming romantic dramas to intense character-driven stories, her films showcase her incredible range as an actress. Watching these five standout movies before the release of Daayra is the perfect way to revisit her journey and appreciate her versatility. Each film highlights a different side of Kareena’s talent, making them essential viewing for fans and movie lovers eager to see her shine once again on the big screen.
Jab We Met
This romantic drama features Kareena in one of her most iconic roles, where her lively and spirited character brings charm and depth to the story, making it a timeless favorite.
3 Idiots
In this inspiring tale about friendship and education, Kareena plays a pivotal role that adds warmth and emotional balance to the film's powerful message and engaging storyline.
Chameli
Kareena delivers a bold and career-defining performance in this hard-hitting drama, proving her range as an actress and earning widespread critical acclaim to her impactful portrayal.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Her heartfelt performance complements this emotional and inspiring story about love and humanity, making the film both touching and unforgettable for audiences of all ages.
Heroine
This film explores the highs and lows of the film industry with Kareena brilliantly portraying a complex character, showing the struggles behind the glamour of stardom.