  • Kareena Kapoor’s Fitness and Beauty Secrets: How She Maintains Her Glow Naturally

Kareena Kapoor’s Fitness and Beauty Secrets: How She Maintains Her Glow Naturally

Think Kareena Kapoor’s glow is just genetics? This actress believes fitness and beauty are all about discipline and balance. From yoga to simple skincare, her routine is surprisingly realistic. Here’s how Kareena Kapoor opens up about her fitness routine and beauty secrets.

Daily Yoga Over Heavy Workouts
1/7

Daily Yoga Over Heavy Workouts

Kareena prefers yoga for strength, flexibility, and mental calm. She believes consistency matters more than intense gym sessions.

Clean and Balanced Diet
2/7

Clean and Balanced Diet

She follows home-cooked meals with portion control. No extreme dieting—just mindful eating and balance.

Walking Is Non-Negotiable
3/7

Walking Is Non-Negotiable

Regular walks are part of her daily fitness routine. She says walking keeps her active without stressing the body.

Minimal Skincare Philosophy
4/7

Minimal Skincare Philosophy

Kareena sticks to cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen. She avoids overloading her skin with too many products.

Hydration Is Her Beauty Secret
5/7

Hydration Is Her Beauty Secret

Drinking enough water is key to her natural glow. She credits hydration for healthy skin and energy levels.

Mental Fitness Comes First
6/7

Mental Fitness Comes First

Meditation and family time help her stay stress-free. She believes inner calm reflects directly on the face.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

