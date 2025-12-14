Kareena Kapoor’s Fitness and Beauty Secrets: How She Maintains Her Glow Naturally
Think Kareena Kapoor’s glow is just genetics? This actress believes fitness and beauty are all about discipline and balance. From yoga to simple skincare, her routine is surprisingly realistic. Here’s how Kareena Kapoor opens up about her fitness routine and beauty secrets.
Daily Yoga Over Heavy Workouts
Kareena prefers yoga for strength, flexibility, and mental calm. She believes consistency matters more than intense gym sessions.
Clean and Balanced Diet
She follows home-cooked meals with portion control. No extreme dieting—just mindful eating and balance.
Walking Is Non-Negotiable
Regular walks are part of her daily fitness routine. She says walking keeps her active without stressing the body.
Minimal Skincare Philosophy
Kareena sticks to cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen. She avoids overloading her skin with too many products.
Hydration Is Her Beauty Secret
Drinking enough water is key to her natural glow. She credits hydration for healthy skin and energy levels.
Mental Fitness Comes First
Meditation and family time help her stay stress-free. She believes inner calm reflects directly on the face.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.