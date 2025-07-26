Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Unsung Bravery We Must Never Forget

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav (18 Grenadiers)

An 18-year-old youngster, not yet 19, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav was the personification of raw courage and gallantry.

When his company was attacking Tiger Hill, he on his own volunteered to ascend a vertical wall of a hill under heavy fire from the enemy to procure ropes for his company. Shot again and again in shoulder and leg, he still went on and took out enemy bunkers single-handedly at the top. His brave action altered the fortunes of the battle. He lived against odds and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra—India's highest gallantry award.