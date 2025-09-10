7 Times Karisma Kapoor Ditches Sarees for Bikinis Sets Internet on Fire With Sultry Looks

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has approached the Delhi High Court seeking their share in the estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The petition, listed for hearing on September 10, challenges the validity of a will that purportedly leaves all of Mr. Kapur’s personal assets to his third wife, Ms. Priya Kapur. In between all this, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is proving that age is just a number when she flaunts her hot body in a sizzling sexy bikini. Take a look at her 7 bikini looks that set the internet on fire.