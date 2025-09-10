7 Times Karisma Kapoor Ditches Sarees for Bikinis Sets Internet on Fire With Sultry Looks
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has approached the Delhi High Court seeking their share in the estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The petition, listed for hearing on September 10, challenges the validity of a will that purportedly leaves all of Mr. Kapur’s personal assets to his third wife, Ms. Priya Kapur. In between all this, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor is proving that age is just a number when she flaunts her hot body in a sizzling sexy bikini. Take a look at her 7 bikini looks that set the internet on fire.
Karisma Kapoor in Black Monokini
Karisma Kapoor stuns in a black cut-out monokini in which she strikes a sultry pose against the poolside.
Karisma Kapoor in Black Bikini
Karisma Kapoor dons a black halter-neck bikini with a plunging neckline. Her joyful smile is setting the mood in the pool.
Karisma Kapoor in Purple Plunging Swimsuit
Karisma Kapoor looks screaming hot in a deep plunge maroon swimsuit with bold cut-outs around the waist.
Karisma Kapoor in Black Swimsuit
Karisma Kapoor looks sexy in a black swimsuit with net cut-outs around the waist and chestline.
Karisma Kapoor in Sequined Purple Swimsuit
Karisma Kapoor turns up the heat in a sequined purple swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a halter neckline.
Karisma Kapoor in Blue Printed Bikini
Karisma Kapoor poses for a beach selfie in a blue printed halter-neck bikini. She accessorized it with a black sunglasses.
Karisma Kapoor in Black & White Bikini
Karisma Kapoor wears a black and white patterned bikini with a halter neck. She accessorized it with oversized, chic dark sunglasses and bold red lipstick.
