Karuppu Movie Release Delayed: Suriya-Trisha Film Won’t Hit Theatres on April 10, Makers to Reveal New Date | Latest Tollywood News

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers crude oil prices India T20 World Cup 2026 donald trump Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis benjamin netanyahu ali khamenei pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Karuppu Movie Release Delayed: Suriya-Trisha Film Won’t Hit Theatres on April 10, Makers to Reveal New Date | Latest Tollywood News

Karuppu Movie Release Delayed: Suriya-Trisha Film Won’t Hit Theatres on April 10, Makers to Reveal New Date | Latest Tollywood News

Fans waiting for Suriya’s much-anticipated film Karuppu received an unexpected update after reports claimed the movie would hit theatres on April 10. Director RJ Balaji has now dismissed the release date speculation, confirming that the film will not arrive on April10 as previously rumored. The delay has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the new release date announcement for Karuppu.

Published By: Published: March 10, 2026 12:50:42 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Karuppu Movie Release
1/6
Karuppu Movie Release Delayed: Suriya-Trisha Film Won’t Hit Theatres on April 10, Makers to Reveal New Date | Latest Tollywood News

Karuppu Movie Release

Reports earlier suggested that Karuppu was targeting April 10, 2026 for a theatrical release.

You Might Be Interested In
Karuppu Movie Latest News
2/6

Karuppu Movie Latest News

Director RJ Balaji has now clarified that the film will not release on April 10 as previously rumored. In a recent update shared through a video message, he said the team will officially announce the new release date within 7-10 days.

Karuppu Movie New Release Date
3/6

Karuppu Movie New Release Date

No new release date has been announced yet. The makers are expected to reveal the official date soon, likely within the next week, according to the director.

You Might Be Interested In
Karuppu Cast
4/6

Karuppu Cast

Main cast of the film includes:

Suriya

Trisha Krishnan

Natty (Natarajan Subramaniam)

Indrans

Yogi Babu

Sshivada

Swasika

Karuppu Story
5/6

Karuppu Story

Karuppu is described as an action drama with a strong social theme, where Suriya plays a lawyer named Saravanan. The narrative reportedly revolves around fighting injustice and power structures, blending courtroom drama with action elements.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and media updates. Release dates and other details related to the film may change as per the official announcements by the filmmakers or production team. Readers are advised to follow official sources for confirmed updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS