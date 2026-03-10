Karuppu Movie Release Delayed: Suriya-Trisha Film Won’t Hit Theatres on April 10, Makers to Reveal New Date | Latest Tollywood News
Fans waiting for Suriya’s much-anticipated film Karuppu received an unexpected update after reports claimed the movie would hit theatres on April 10. Director RJ Balaji has now dismissed the release date speculation, confirming that the film will not arrive on April10 as previously rumored. The delay has sparked curiosity among fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the new release date announcement for Karuppu.
Karuppu Movie Release
Reports earlier suggested that Karuppu was targeting April 10, 2026 for a theatrical release.
Karuppu Movie Latest News
Director RJ Balaji has now clarified that the film will not release on April 10 as previously rumored. In a recent update shared through a video message, he said the team will officially announce the new release date within 7-10 days.
Karuppu Movie New Release Date
No new release date has been announced yet. The makers are expected to reveal the official date soon, likely within the next week, according to the director.
Karuppu Cast
Main cast of the film includes:
Suriya
Trisha Krishnan
Natty (Natarajan Subramaniam)
Indrans
Yogi Babu
Sshivada
Swasika
Karuppu Story
Karuppu is described as an action drama with a strong social theme, where Suriya plays a lawyer named Saravanan. The narrative reportedly revolves around fighting injustice and power structures, blending courtroom drama with action elements.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and media updates. Release dates and other details related to the film may change as per the official announcements by the filmmakers or production team. Readers are advised to follow official sources for confirmed updates.