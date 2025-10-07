Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Bollywood Inspired Couple Poses You Must Try with Your Husband
Karwa Chauth is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to practice that picture-perfect, dreamy moment with your partner. From holding hands to kissing under the moonlight, recreate these Bollywood couples’ poses to get the best Karwa Chauth pictures.
Karwa Chauth poses
Let’s take a look at Bollywood-inspired Karwa Chauth poses that will guide you on how to pose on Karwa Chauth with your husband.
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha, with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, shows their first Karwa Chauth excitement.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha is serving major couple goals as he applies heena on Parineeti Chopra’s hands.
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani are depicting the ceremonial moment of the festival.
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
Actress Ankita Lokhande, with her husband Vicky Jain shows candid and joyful moments with each other.