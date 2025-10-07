LIVE TV
  Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Bollywood Inspired Couple Poses You Must Try with Your Husband

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Bollywood Inspired Couple Poses You Must Try with Your Husband

Karwa Chauth is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to practice that picture-perfect, dreamy moment with your partner. From holding hands to kissing under the moonlight, recreate these Bollywood couples’ poses to get the best Karwa Chauth pictures. 

By: Last Updated: October 7, 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Karwa Chauth poses
1/6

Karwa Chauth poses

Let’s take a look at Bollywood-inspired Karwa Chauth poses that will guide you on how to pose on Karwa Chauth with your husband.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
2/6

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, shows their first Karwa Chauth excitement.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
3/6

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is serving major couple goals as he applies heena on Parineeti Chopra’s hands.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani
4/6

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani are depicting the ceremonial moment of the festival.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
5/6

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande, with her husband Vicky Jain shows candid and joyful moments with each other.

Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh
6/6

