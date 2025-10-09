Karwa Chauth 2025: Try These 10 Simple & Salon Like Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs at Home

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is here, bringing all the chaos of arranging sargi thali, Karwa Chauth outfits selection, puja samagri, and mehndi design. Amid all the preparation, if by chance you don’t get time to go to the salon for Karwa Chauth mehndi. So don’t worry, we’ve got you with a simple and salon-like Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design you can try at home.