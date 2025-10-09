LIVE TV
Karwa Chauth 2025: Try These 10 Simple & Salon Like Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs at Home

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is here, bringing all the chaos of arranging sargi thali, Karwa Chauth outfits selection, puja samagri, and mehndi design. Amid all the preparation, if by chance you don’t get time to go to the salon for Karwa Chauth mehndi. So don’t worry, we’ve got you with a simple and salon-like Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design you can try at home. 

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs
1/11

Take a look at 10 Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs you can apply at home and get professional mehndi.

Full Hand Mehndi Design
2/11

Full Hand Mehndi Design

Full hand Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design with a large circular pattern with three stars in it. The motif is surrounded by a floral design with fine lines.

Central Motif and Wristband Mehndi Design
3/11

Central Motif and Wristband Mehndi Design

Karwa Chauth Wrist Mehndi Design with mandala pattern on the palm featuring moon and a star. The floral pattern with a fine line on the wrist and fingers.

Bail Mehndi Design
4/11

Bail Mehndi Design

The center of Mehndi Design includes a circular pattern, inside a kalash of Karwa Chauth. The fingers have thick lines and small flower designs.

Moon & Star Back Hand Mehndi Design
5/11

Moon & Star Back Hand Mehndi Design

The Mehndi Design features a moon design in the center with a star inside. The central motif surrounded by a floral pattern and wristband Mehndi Design.

Moon & Star Feet Mehndi Design
6/11

Moon & Star Feet Mehndi Design

At the ankle of each foot, a thick band of mehndi for that ankle design. Small matching pattern around the toes.

Anklet and Toe Mehndi Design
7/11

Anklet and Toe Mehndi Design

At the ankle of each foot, a thick band of mehndi is applied for that ankle design. The center of each foot is a large, circular pattern with a kalash.

Floral Feet Mehndi Design
8/11

Floral Feet Mehndi Design

A band-like flower pattern that goes from the toe to the ankle. This Karwa Chauth feet Mehndi Design is simple and elegant.

Karwa Chauth Simple Mehndi Design
9/11

Karwa Chauth Simple Mehndi Design

The centre of both hands is applied with a crescent moon and a diya. At the wrist of each hand, a thick band of mehndi looks like a bracelet.

Traditional Minimal Mehndi Design
10/11

Traditional Minimal Mehndi Design

A beautiful and intricate Mehndi Design featuring a crescent moon, a star, and a kalash.

Central Minimal Mehndi Design
11/11

Central Minimal Mehndi Design

Minimal Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design with a floral pattern and a kalash in the center.

