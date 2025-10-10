LIVE TV
  • Karwa Chauth Pooja Decoration Ideas for 2025 | Last-Minute & Easy Home Decor Tips, Thali Setup, and Instagram-Worthy Pooja Corner

Running out of time but still want a festive pooja setup? Don’t worry! You can create a beautiful Karwa Chauth pooja corner in minutes with simple hacks! From flowers to lights, here are small details that can make your setup look stunning instantly:

October 10, 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Candles and Diyas
1/7

Candles and Diyas

Mix small lights and tall candles and place them around the pooja plate for a warm, festive glow. Use scented candles for added aroma.

Fresh Flower Decoration
2/7

Fresh Flower Decoration

Spread marigold or rose petals around the pooja area. Arrange small flower bunches in vases beside the thali.

Decorative tray for pooja items
3/7

Decorative tray for pooja items

Use a colorful or metallic tray to hold thali, sindoor and karwa. It keeps items organized and visually appealing. Add small embellishments like mini flowers or beads on the tray.

Fairy lights or string lights
4/7

Fairy lights or string lights

Drape string lights around the pooja corner or on nearby furniture. It is perfect for evening pooja or photo-worthy setups.

Quick Rangoli designs
5/7

Quick Rangoli designs

Create simple motifs like circles, floral shapes or dots near the pooja area. Even a small, minimal rangoli instantly makes the setup festive.

Decorative bowls and vases
6/7

Decorative bowls and vases

Fill bowls with water and float flowers or small candles. Use transparent or metallic bowls for a luxury effect.

