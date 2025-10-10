Karwa Chauth Pooja Decoration Ideas for 2025 | Last-Minute & Easy Home Decor Tips, Thali Setup, and Instagram-Worthy Pooja Corner
Running out of time but still want a festive pooja setup? Don’t worry! You can create a beautiful Karwa Chauth pooja corner in minutes with simple hacks! From flowers to lights, here are small details that can make your setup look stunning instantly:
Candles and Diyas
Mix small lights and tall candles and place them around the pooja plate for a warm, festive glow. Use scented candles for added aroma.
Fresh Flower Decoration
Spread marigold or rose petals around the pooja area. Arrange small flower bunches in vases beside the thali.
Decorative tray for pooja items
Use a colorful or metallic tray to hold thali, sindoor and karwa. It keeps items organized and visually appealing. Add small embellishments like mini flowers or beads on the tray.
Fairy lights or string lights
Drape string lights around the pooja corner or on nearby furniture. It is perfect for evening pooja or photo-worthy setups.
Quick Rangoli designs
Create simple motifs like circles, floral shapes or dots near the pooja area. Even a small, minimal rangoli instantly makes the setup festive.
Decorative bowls and vases
Fill bowls with water and float flowers or small candles. Use transparent or metallic bowls for a luxury effect.