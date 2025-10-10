Karwa Chauth 2025: 6 Must Have Pooja Thali Items You Shouldn’t Miss!
Karwa Chauth is one of the most sacred festivals for celebrating faith, love and togetherness. A beautifully arranged pooja thali plays a key role in the rituals and symbolizes prosperity and devotion. Each item in the thali has deep spiritual meaning. Here’s a quick guide to the must-have items you need in your Karwa Chauth pooja thali this year:
Karwa (Clay Pot)
It is a symbol of devotion and love. It is used during the main ritual when offering water to the moon. It represents love and purity between husband and wife.
Diya
Diya signify light, divine blessings and positivity. These enhance the spiritual atmosphere during rituals.
Channi
It is used by wives to view the moon and their husbands. It marks the end of fasting with emotional significance. It symbolizes purity, clarity and vision in the relationship.
Sindoor and Kumkum
It represents marital status and feminine energy. It is applied during the pooja as a mark of devotion.
Fruits and sweets
These are offered to the moon as prasad. They symbolize abundance and gratitude in married life.
Chalni and Water Kalesh
Kalash holds the holy water used during rituals. It is decorated with red cloth, mango leaves and rice grains.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is meant for general festive guidance and cultural awareness. Rituals and traditions for Karwa Chauth may vary across regions and families. Please follow your family customs or consult elders/pandits for accurate religious practices.