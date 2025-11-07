Katrina Kaif EXPOSED: Latest Baby News, Age, Net Worth, Love Affairs & Shocking Secrets Revealed!
Congratulations Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on being blessed with a baby boy! Known for her elegance and beauty, Katrina continues to captivate millions of followers on Instagram for her fitness, style and family updates. As she maintains a massive fan base, here’s everything you need to know about Katrina Kaif.
Katrina Kaif Babyboy
Katrina and Vicky Kaushal became proud parents to a baby boy. The couple kept the pregnancy private until the official announcements.
Katrina Kaif Age
Katrina Kaif was born on July 16, 1983. She's 42 years old, as of 2025. She is known for her unmatched fitness discipline and glowing skin.
Katrina Kaif Ex Boyfriend
Katrina dated Salman Khan early in her career. Later in a long term relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Both relationships made constant headlines.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Katrina married Vicky in December 2021 in a royal Rajasthan wedding. They are known for being one of Bollywood's most loved and private couples.
Katrina Kaif Net Worth
Katrina Kaif's estimated net worth is around ₹220 crore+. Her major income comes from movies, endorsements and Kay Beauty, her hit makeup brand.
Katrina Kaif movies
Katrina has delivered many blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara, and Sooryavanshi. She continues to balance commercial and meaningful news.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.