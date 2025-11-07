LIVE TV
  Katrina Kaif Baby Boy to Kiara Advani Baby Girl: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Became Mothers in 2025

Katrina Kaif Baby Boy to Kiara Advani Baby Girl: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Became Mothers in 2025

2025 has been a beautiful year for Bollywood couples, with several ladies stepping into motherhood and welcoming their little cutie pies into the world! From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s adorable baby boy to Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani’s new additions, the industry is glowing with happy family moments. Here’s a list of the top 7 Bollywood actresses who became mothers in 2025.

Katrina Kaif baby
1/8

Katrina Kaif baby

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy recently. The news marked as a milestone as she enters motherhood in her 40s.

Kiara Advani baby
2/8

Kiara Advani baby

Kiara Advani and her husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl on 15 July, 2025. They shared the joyful news on Instagram and requested privacy.

Ileana D'Cruz baby
3/8

Ileana D'Cruz baby

Her second son, named Keanu Rafe Dolan, arrived in June 2025. She already had one child, making this year a special one for her family.

Patralekhaa baby
4/8

Patralekhaa baby

Patralekhaa and actor Rajkummar Rao announced her pregnancy in July 2025, through a joint post on Instagram.

Gauahar Khan baby
5/8

Gauahar Khan baby

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 1 September 2025.

Amy Jackson baby
6/8

Amy Jackson baby

Amy Jackson and husband Ed Westwick became parents to a baby boy, Oscar Alexander Westwick, in March 2025.

Parineeti chopra baby
7/8

Parineeti chopra baby

Parineeti and husband Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 19 October 2025. Their pregnancy had been announced in August 2025.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

