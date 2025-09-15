LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Katrina Kaif Pregnancy: Actress Still Sets Internet on Fire with Her Bold Lingerie & Sexy Swimwear Looks

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy: Actress Still Sets Internet on Fire with Her Bold Lingerie & Sexy Swimwear Looks

Katrina Kaif has recently made headlines due to her pregnancy, though neither Katrina nor Vicky Kaushal confirmed the rumoured news. According to the sources, both are expecting their first child to be born between October and November 2025. Amid the Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy buzz, she reminds fans of her timeless hot avatar. So let’s take a look at her hot and sexy looks from black lingerie to swimwear. 

By: Last Updated: September 15, 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Katrina Kaif in Black Bralette
1/8

Katrina Kaif in Black Bralette

Katrina Kaif looks screaming hot in a bold black bra paired with a jacket slipping off her shoulders.

Katrina Kaif in White Monokini b
2/8

Katrina Kaif in White Monokini

Katrina Kaif stuns in a sleek, white monokini that hugs her body perfectly. Her toned body and flawless curves are worth the hype.

Katrina Kaif in Yellow-Pink Bikini
3/8

Katrina Kaif in Yellow-Pink Bikini

Katrina Kaif turns heads in a vibrant bikini top with a floral print. She paired it with a red bottoms and a white sleeveless shrug.

Katrina Kaif in Metallic Black Beachwear
4/8

Katrina Kaif in Metallic Black Beachwear

Katrina Kaif wears a metallic black bra with a netted overlay and a short shimmer skirt. She accessorized it with bold earrings.

Katrina Kaif in Swimsuit
5/8

Katrina Kaif in Swimsuit

Katrina Kaif looks playful in a red and blue swimsuit with a round neckline. She goes for smoky eyes and nude lipstick.

Katrina Kaif in Gym Wear
6/8

Katrina Kaif in Gym Wear

Katrina Kaif shows off her abs and structured body in a sports bra and shorts. She proves fitness can be just as sexy as red carpet looks.

Katrina Kaif in Towel Wrap
7/8

Katrina Kaif in Towel Wrap

Katrina Kaif goes bold with nothing but a towel wrapped around her body. Her flawless bare back complements the sultry photoshoot.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The above photo gallery contains information based on media reports and social media buzz. All images used are for entertainment and reference purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS