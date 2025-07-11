LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies

Katrina Kaif is aging like a fine wine. Whether it’s a romantic monologue or a fears action scene Katrina never fails to light up the screen. Here are Katrina Kaif’s top 7 movies that you should watch as a tribute to her film journey.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
1/7

Sing is Kinng (2008)

In Sing is Kinng, she plays the role of Sonia— a graceful and stylish heroine. It is a total entertainer with feel good songs and laugh out loud moments.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
2/7

Bang Bang! (2014)

In this movie, she plays the role of 'Harleen', a receptionist caught in an international chase. Beachside dance numbers, high speed chases and her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan is a great reason to watch this.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
3/7

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Katrina plays the role of Laila— a driving instructor in Spain. Katrina brings a soothing energy to this life-affirming film. Her "seize the moment" philosophy is truly inspiring.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
4/7

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

She becomes Zoya— an undercover Pakistani spy. This film was the start of the Tiger franchise and her iconic spy persona. It's Katrina in full action mode, doing stunts and playing mind games.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
5/7

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

She plays Meera— a woman struggling between fate and love. It was Yash Chopra's final directorial film, and Katrina gave one of her most heartfelt performance.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
6/7

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Here, Katrina played Zoya again, but stronger, daring and sharper one. Katrina's action scenes were on par with any leading hero. She gave total boss-lady vibes.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image
7/7

Namastey London (2007)

She plays Jasmeet— a modern British-Indian girl. Katrina finally got a tole with depth, and she delivered beautifully. This was a turning point in her career.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?