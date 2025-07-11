Katrina Kaif’s Birthday is Coming Up! Celebrate by Watching Her Top 7 Movies
Katrina Kaif is aging like a fine wine. Whether it’s a romantic monologue or a fears action scene Katrina never fails to light up the screen. Here are Katrina Kaif’s top 7 movies that you should watch as a tribute to her film journey.
Sing is Kinng (2008)
In Sing is Kinng, she plays the role of Sonia— a graceful and stylish heroine. It is a total entertainer with feel good songs and laugh out loud moments.
Bang Bang! (2014)
In this movie, she plays the role of 'Harleen', a receptionist caught in an international chase. Beachside dance numbers, high speed chases and her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan is a great reason to watch this.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Katrina plays the role of Laila— a driving instructor in Spain. Katrina brings a soothing energy to this life-affirming film. Her "seize the moment" philosophy is truly inspiring.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
She becomes Zoya— an undercover Pakistani spy. This film was the start of the Tiger franchise and her iconic spy persona. It's Katrina in full action mode, doing stunts and playing mind games.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
She plays Meera— a woman struggling between fate and love. It was Yash Chopra's final directorial film, and Katrina gave one of her most heartfelt performance.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Here, Katrina played Zoya again, but stronger, daring and sharper one. Katrina's action scenes were on par with any leading hero. She gave total boss-lady vibes.
Namastey London (2007)
She plays Jasmeet— a modern British-Indian girl. Katrina finally got a tole with depth, and she delivered beautifully. This was a turning point in her career.
