Katy Perry Shares Cosy Moment With Justin Trudeau in ‘Holidaze’ Photo Dump: Fans Shocked by Unexpected Celebrity Crossover

The One Quality That Makes Justin Trudeau Appealing to Katy Perry

Katy Perry is said to be drawn to Justin Trudeau’s calm and steady personality. The singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister have reportedly been seeing each other for close to six months and as 2026 begins, insiders say they are enjoying a low key relationship. Sources told OK Magazine that Katy admires Trudeau’s composed public image which she finds especially attractive.