  • Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is a home to many iconic animals, including one-horned rhinos and giant elephants. During summer time, varieties of different animals gather around water bodies. Here are 7 compelling reasons to visit the park during the summer season.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
1/7

Wildlife Sightings

You'll get to see rhinos, elephants and wild buffalos. These animals gather near the shrinking water bodies in summer. There is a very high chance of wildlife sightings around waterholes.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
2/7

Migratory species

In summers, resident birds like hornbills, pelicans and storks are highly visible. In the early summer, there maybe still a few migratory species. The early you go the better.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
3/7

No crowd or rush

You'll not have to rush and feel suffocated in the crowd. Fewer tourists come during April to June. Safari rides have shorter wait times, easy permit access, calmer than usual and immersive jungle experience.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
4/7

Photogenic Areas

Golden hour and soft morning lighting gives one a good mood and freshness. Clear skies offer stunning photography opportunities.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
5/7

Discounted prices

Off season pricing can make a luxury experience very much more affordable than usual. Hotels and guided safaris offer discounted rates in summer season.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
6/7

Active Animals

Animals stay more active in the summer heat. Rhinos wallowing in mud, tigers being seen near water sources and elephants enjoying long baths, anything can be seen!

Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings - Gallery Image
7/7

Blooming Flora & Fauna

The landscape turns lush and green just before the monsoon season. You'll get to see fresh vegetation, blooming trees, and vibrant forest views. This will enhance your wildlife experience.

Disclaimer- Some things may vary at the time of visiting. Always check with the place guidelines before going somewhere. This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

