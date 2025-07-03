Kaziranga National Park in Assam: Visit in Summer For Wildlife Sightings
Kaziranga National Park in Assam is a home to many iconic animals, including one-horned rhinos and giant elephants. During summer time, varieties of different animals gather around water bodies. Here are 7 compelling reasons to visit the park during the summer season.
Wildlife Sightings
You'll get to see rhinos, elephants and wild buffalos. These animals gather near the shrinking water bodies in summer. There is a very high chance of wildlife sightings around waterholes.
Migratory species
In summers, resident birds like hornbills, pelicans and storks are highly visible. In the early summer, there maybe still a few migratory species. The early you go the better.
No crowd or rush
You'll not have to rush and feel suffocated in the crowd. Fewer tourists come during April to June. Safari rides have shorter wait times, easy permit access, calmer than usual and immersive jungle experience.
Photogenic Areas
Golden hour and soft morning lighting gives one a good mood and freshness. Clear skies offer stunning photography opportunities.
Discounted prices
Off season pricing can make a luxury experience very much more affordable than usual. Hotels and guided safaris offer discounted rates in summer season.
Active Animals
Animals stay more active in the summer heat. Rhinos wallowing in mud, tigers being seen near water sources and elephants enjoying long baths, anything can be seen!
Blooming Flora & Fauna
The landscape turns lush and green just before the monsoon season. You'll get to see fresh vegetation, blooming trees, and vibrant forest views. This will enhance your wildlife experience.
Disclaimer- Some things may vary at the time of visiting. Always check with the place guidelines before going somewhere. This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.