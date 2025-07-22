Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked!
In recent years, the Korean entertainment industry has gained a lot of global attention. Top Korean actors and actresses are usually seen making headlines, from their performances to exquisite style. Here are the top 7 highest-paid Korean actors of 2025, from Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae to My Sassy Girl actress Jun Ju Hyun, their earnings will leave you stunned.
Lee Jung Jae
Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae tops the list of the highest-paid actor in South Korea. As per reports, the star received $1 million (Rs 8,55,83,000) per episode for Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3.
Kim Soo-Hyun
Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-Hyun is also one of the highest-paid actors, According to Tatler Asia, the star earned $423,000 (Rs 3,62,090,74) per episode for One Ordinary Day drama. As per The Korea Times, Soo-Hyun charged USD 3.7 million for Queen of Tears.
Hyun Bin
Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin also topped the list, As per Times of India 2024 report, Hyun Bin’s net worth is USD 21 million (INR 174 approx).
Lee Young Ae
Dae Jang Geum actress Lee Young Ae reportedly receives 90,700 USD (Rs 59,79,462) per episode. She is also widely known for her role in Lady Vengeance.
Jun Ji Hyun
My Sassy Girl actress Jun Ji Hyun continues to command massive paychecks, according to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report, she receives 99,900 USD (Rs 65,77,226.70) per episode. She earns wide recognition through her hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Kingdom.
Song Joong Ki
Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki takes big fat paychecks, reportedly charging 170,000 USD approx per episode for Vincenzo drama and around 228,500 USD approx per episode for Reborn Rich.
Song Hye Kyo
Descendants of the Sun actress is one of the highest-paid actresses, who earns 54,400 USD (Rs 35,87,677.20) approx per episode.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available data, media reports, and industry estimates as of 2025. actual income figures of the celebrities mentioned may vary, and official confirmation from the actors or their agencies may not always be available.