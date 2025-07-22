LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked!

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked!

In recent years, the Korean entertainment industry has gained a lot of global attention. Top Korean actors and actresses are usually seen making headlines, from their performances to exquisite style. Here are the top 7 highest-paid Korean actors of 2025, from Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae to My Sassy Girl actress Jun Ju Hyun, their earnings will leave you stunned. 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
1/8

Lee Jung Jae

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae tops the list of the highest-paid actor in South Korea. As per reports, the star received $1 million (Rs 8,55,83,000) per episode for Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
2/8

Kim Soo-Hyun

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-Hyun is also one of the highest-paid actors, According to Tatler Asia, the star earned $423,000 (Rs 3,62,090,74) per episode for One Ordinary Day drama. As per The Korea Times, Soo-Hyun charged USD 3.7 million for Queen of Tears.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
3/8

Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin also topped the list, As per Times of India 2024 report, Hyun Bin’s net worth is USD 21 million (INR 174 approx).

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
4/8

Lee Young Ae

Dae Jang Geum actress Lee Young Ae reportedly receives 90,700 USD (Rs 59,79,462) per episode. She is also widely known for her role in Lady Vengeance.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
5/8

Jun Ji Hyun

My Sassy Girl actress Jun Ji Hyun continues to command massive paychecks, according to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report, she receives 99,900 USD (Rs 65,77,226.70) per episode. She earns wide recognition through her hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Kingdom.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
6/8

Song Joong Ki

Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki takes big fat paychecks, reportedly charging 170,000 USD approx per episode for Vincenzo drama and around 228,500 USD approx per episode for Reborn Rich.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
7/8

Song Hye Kyo

Descendants of the Sun actress is one of the highest-paid actresses, who earns 54,400 USD (Rs 35,87,677.20) approx per episode.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on publicly available data, media reports, and industry estimates as of 2025. actual income figures of the celebrities mentioned may vary, and official confirmation from the actors or their agencies may not always be available.

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actors & Actress of 2025- No. 2 Will Leave You Shocked! - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?