  Kendall Jenner Semi-Nude Pics EXPOSED: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Lifestyle & Career Secrets Revealed

Kendall Jenner Semi-Nude Pics EXPOSED: Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Lifestyle & Career Secrets Revealed

Kendall Jenner, one pf the world’s highest-paid models, has built an empire beyond the Kardashian name. She is known for her luxurious lifestyle and flawless runway presence. She continues to dominate the modeling industry. But do you know basic facts and shocking secrets about this beauty? Here’s everything you need to know about Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner Age
Kendall Jenner Age

Kendall Nicole Jenner was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. That makes her 29 years old (as of 2025).

Kendall Jenner Net Worth
Kendall Jenner Net Worth

Kendall's net worth is estimated at around US$60 million. Sources say she is one of the highest-paid models globally.

What is Kendall Jenner Profession?
What is Kendall Jenner Profession?

Kendall began modelling at a young age. Her career took off with prominent fashion houses such as Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy.

Kendall Jenner Show
Kendall Jenner Show

Kendall also came to prominence via the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians which gave her public visibility early on.

Kendall Jenner Boyfriend
Kendall Jenner Boyfriend

Kendall Jenner does not currently have a public boyfriend. Her last public relationship was with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, which ended in September 2024. She has previously been in relationships with NBA players Devin Booker and Ben Simmons.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

