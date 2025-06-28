Kendall Jenner’s Hottest Runway Moments That Set the Stage on Fire
Kendall Jenner has become a standout on the high-fashion runway, known for delivering unforgettable and iconic looks. Among her most talked-about moments are her sheer top at Marc Jacobs, a striking two-piece set from Prada, and a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress worn at her sister’s wedding. She has also graced the runway for major fashion houses like Versace, Victoria Beckham, and Givenchy, solidifying her status as a true runway star.
Kendall Jenner’s Bold Red Hair at Prada F/W 2022
Kendall Jenner debuts a striking copper-red hairstyle, styled by Guido Palau, on the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 runway, perfectly capturing the show's minimalist and futuristic aesthetic.
Kendall Jenner’s Best Marc Jacobs Runway Moments
Kendall Jenner showcases some of her most iconic Marc Jacobs runway looks, including a sheer top debut, a feather-trimmed coat with towering boots, and edgy ensembles that highlight her versatility and bold style.
Kendall Jenner Stuns in Schiaparelli’s Icarus-Inspired Gown
Kendall Jenner walks the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 Haute Couture runway in a custom Daniel Roseberry gown with a corset bodice, draped floral-embroidered skirt, sleek bun, and soft makeup for a truly ethereal look.
Kendall Jenner Wears Rare Alexander McQueen Gown at Met Gala 2024
Kendall Jenner debuts a never-before-worn Givenchy haute couture gown by Alexander McQueen from Fall 1999 at the 2024 Met Gala, featuring intricate beadwork, a sculptural collar, and bold cutouts.
Kendall Jenner Opens Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show
Kendall Jenner opens the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a series of stylish looks ranging from tailored short suits to elegant party dresses.
Kendall Jenner Walks Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show
Kendall Jenner walks the runway for Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a layered, minimalistic look inspired by rehearsal studios, with family in the audience for support.
Kendall Jenner’s Iconic Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Looks
Kendall Jenner showcases vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks, including a polka dot bikini featured in Vogue France and floral ensembles worn at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy.