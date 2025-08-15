LIVE TV
  Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 15-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Friday, August 15, 2025’s “Suvarna Keralam SK 16” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SK,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Suvarna Keralam SK 16” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5,00 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Last Updated: August 15, 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lottery Prize Money Details
1/12

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Suvarna Keralam SK 16 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
2/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
3/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
4/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
5/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner's Ticket No-

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
6/12

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
7/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
8/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
9/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
10/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
11/12

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Disclaimer
12/12

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags:

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More - Photo Gallery
Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More - Photo Gallery
Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More - Photo Gallery
Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-08-2025 Postponed Due To Independence Day: Karunya Plus KN-585 Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More - Photo Gallery

