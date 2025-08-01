Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1st August 2025 (OUT): Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Bumper Lucky Draw Numbers – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

Kerala Bumper Lottery (SK-14) Result 01-08-2025 Today LIVE: You can check out the Kerala lottery result for the “Suvarna Keralam SK-14” draw, which takes place on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 3 PM. This is one of the seven drawings that you will find every week for the Kerala lottery. The alphanumeric lottery draws under the code “SK”, which is the code plus the drawing number. The lucky lottery winner will earn a huge one crore rupees for the first prize. Below is the entire list of winners for the Kerala lottery “Suvarna Keralam SK-14” draw.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000 (5 K)

7th Prize: ₹1,000 (1 K)

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000