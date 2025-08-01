  • Home>
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 1st August 2025 (OUT): Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Bumper Lucky Draw Numbers – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

Kerala Bumper Lottery (SK-14) Result 01-08-2025 Today LIVE: You can check out the Kerala lottery result for the “Suvarna Keralam SK-14” draw, which takes place on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 3 PM. This is one of the seven drawings that you will find every week for the Kerala lottery. The alphanumeric lottery draws under the code “SK”, which is the code plus the drawing number. The lucky lottery winner will earn a huge one crore rupees for the first prize. Below is the entire list of winners for the Kerala lottery “Suvarna Keralam SK-14” draw. 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000 (5 K)

7th Prize: ₹1,000 (1 K)

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

10th Prize: ₹ 50

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

The results for the Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lottery have been officially announced

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Bumper Lottery today. One ticket costs Rs 50 only.

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30,00,000 (30 Lakh)

Second Prize Winner Numbers- To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

Third Prize Winners: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs . 15,00000 (15 Lakh)

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 5000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 500

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-14 Lucky Draw Tenth Prize Winners: Rs. 50

10th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be out soon

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

To be out soon

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

