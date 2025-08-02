  • Home>
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today 2nd Aug 2025 (OUT): Check Karunya KR 717 Saturday Lucky Draw Numbers and Full Winners List – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result Today 2nd Aug 2025 (OUT): Check Karunya KR 717 Saturday Lucky Draw Numbers and Full Winners List – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore

Kerala Bumper Lottery (KR 717) Result 02-08-2025 Today LIVE: First-prize winners of today’s Karunya KR 717 Kerala lottery, held on August 2, 2025, will be awarded an amount of Rs 1 crore in cash. Each entry ticket is Rs 50.  The alphanumerical lottery draws with “KR” as the code, i.e., the code plus drawing number. The Kerala lottery, being one of India’s most reliable systems, keeps attracting participants. The results will be declared by 3 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-08-2025: Karunya KR 717 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5000 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

By: Last Updated: August 2, 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Karunya KR 717 Results Declared!

Win big with Karunya KR 717 Lottery! Prizes worth up to ₹1 crore. Check complete prize details and results here.

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize Winner- To be declared soon!

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30,00,000 (30 Lakh)

Second Prize Winner- To be declared soon!

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

Third Prize Winners- To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs . 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- To be declared Soon

Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner ticket no. -

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

