Kerala Lottery Result Today 2nd Aug 2025 (OUT): Check Karunya KR 717 Saturday Lucky Draw Numbers and Full Winners List – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore
Kerala Bumper Lottery (KR 717) Result 02-08-2025 Today LIVE: First-prize winners of today’s Karunya KR 717 Kerala lottery, held on August 2, 2025, will be awarded an amount of Rs 1 crore in cash. Each entry ticket is Rs 50. The alphanumerical lottery draws with “KR” as the code, i.e., the code plus drawing number. The Kerala lottery, being one of India’s most reliable systems, keeps attracting participants. The results will be declared by 3 PM.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-08-2025: Karunya KR 717 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5000
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Karunya KR 717 Results Declared!
Win big with Karunya KR 717 Lottery! Prizes worth up to ₹1 crore. Check complete prize details and results here.
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize Winner- To be declared soon!
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30,00,000 (30 Lakh)
Second Prize Winner- To be declared soon!
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
Third Prize Winners- To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs . 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- To be declared Soon
Kerala Karunya KR 717 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: To be declared Soon
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner ticket no. -
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.