Kerala Lottery Result Today 2nd Aug 2025 (OUT): Check Karunya KR 717 Saturday Lucky Draw Numbers and Full Winners List – 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore

Kerala Bumper Lottery (KR 717) Result 02-08-2025 Today LIVE: First-prize winners of today’s Karunya KR 717 Kerala lottery, held on August 2, 2025, will be awarded an amount of Rs 1 crore in cash. Each entry ticket is Rs 50. The alphanumerical lottery draws with “KR” as the code, i.e., the code plus drawing number. The Kerala lottery, being one of India’s most reliable systems, keeps attracting participants. The results will be declared by 3 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-08-2025: Karunya KR 717 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5000

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000