Kerala Lottery Result Today 30th July 2025 (OUT): Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw, Check 1 Crore First Prize and Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 30-07-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the “Dhanalekshmi DL-11” on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “DL,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Dhanalekshmi DL-11” lottery draw winners is provided below.