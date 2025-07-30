Kerala Lottery Result Today 30th July 2025 (OUT): Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw, Check 1 Crore First Prize and Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 30-07-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the “Dhanalekshmi DL-11” on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “DL,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Dhanalekshmi DL-11” lottery draw winners is provided below.
The results for the Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lottery have been officially announced
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Bumper Lottery today.
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- DA 277376
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- DM 606110
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 1 Lakh
Third Prize Winners: DJ 327454
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0299 1211 1350 1367 1970 3053 3206 3886 4664 4814 6021 6180 6488 6492 6717 6793 8472 8488 8509 8728
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 3400 5537 6368 7328 7870 8204
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-11 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0018 0258 0494 0829 0881 1660 2982 3262 3483 3526 3817 3892 4529 4792 5216 5282 5894 6424 6953 8290 8380 8490 8626 8691 8972 9121 9394 9646 9720 9814
Disclaimer
The Kerala lottery results published here are for informational purposes only. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, please cross-verify the results with the official Kerala State Lottery website or authorized government sources. We are not responsible for any errors, omissions, or losses resulting from the use of this information.