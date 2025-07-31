Kerala Lottery Result Today, 31 July 2025 (OUT): Karunya Plus KN-583 Thursday Lucky Draw Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 31-07-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the “KARUNYA PLUS KN 583” on Thursday, 31 July 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “KN,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Karunya KN 583” lottery draw winners is provided below.
The results for the Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lottery have been officially announced
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Karunya KN 583 Bumper Lottery today. One ticket costs Rs 50 only.
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw 1st Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- PG 941597
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw 2nd Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- PG 646452
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw 3rd Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners- PL 635579
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0090 0119 0465 0972 1616 2353 2426 2643 3241 4062 5044 6136 6873 7471 8044 8386 8766 8999 9620 9986
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- declared soon
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- declared soon
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- declared soon
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- declared soon
Kerala Karunya KN 583 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No- declared soon
CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5000
PA 941597 PB 941597 PC 941597 PD 941597 PE 941597 PF 941597 PH 941597 PJ 941597 PK 941597 PL 941597 PM 941597
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.