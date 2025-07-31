Kerala Lottery Result Today, 31 July 2025 (OUT): Karunya Plus KN-583 Thursday Lucky Draw Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 31-07-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the “KARUNYA PLUS KN 583” on Thursday, 31 July 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “KN,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Karunya KN 583” lottery draw winners is provided below.