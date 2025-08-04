Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE 04-08-2025 Bhagyathara BT-14 Monday Lucky Draw Out 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT MONDAY 04-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the “Bhagyathara BT-14” On Monday, 4 August 2025, it is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “BT,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Bhagyathara BT-14” lottery draw winners is provided below.
The results for the Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lottery have been officially announced.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bhagyathara BT-14 Bumper Lottery today. One ticket costs Rs 50 only.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- BT 418177
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- BW 204963
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize 5 Lakh Winners number: BO 191372
Consolation Winners Rs. 5000
Ticket no. : BN 418177 BO 418177 BP 418177 BR 418177 BS 418177 BU 418177 BV 418177 BW 418177 BX 418177 BY 418177 BZ 418177
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1193 1469 1749 1784 2502 2576 3261 3851 4211 4626 4736 4859 5131 5390 5881 6146 7170 7625 7972 9830
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 2743 3044 5309 5609 7539 9319
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0340 0440 1129 1277 1672 1977 2313 2526 2925 2976 3106 3438 3884 4188 4345 5008 6186 6454 6534 6922 7057 7067 7376 7685 8021 8900 8951 9185 9309 9717
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0115 0339 0346 0430 0484 0524 0876 0880 1088 1136 1207 1481 1495 1534 1589 1594 1602 1625 1703 1706 1940 2022 2214 2689 2815 2823 2985 3069 3299 3506 3598 3894 3916 4079 4306 4431 4473 4630 4935 5256 5402 6190 6193 6217 6253 6476 6782 6834 7023 7095 7118 7310 7393 7418 7587 7680 7711 7760 7820 7821 8500 8548 8600 8603 8664 8707 9001 9199 9303 9390 9494 9536 9579 9659 9722 9887
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-14 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0071 0121 0220 0304 0506 0608 0668 0966 0993 1158 1229 1295 1471 1834 2269 2286 2296 2337 2354 2436 2437 2684 2825 2849 2895 3090 3271 3287 3373 3374 3421 3485 3517 3556 3736 3902 4501 4594 4650 4679 4757 4870 4878 4939 5161 5185 5363 5421 5585 5623 5800 5891 5902 6023 6104 6249 6269 6340 6344 6469 6894 7041 7396 7551 7577 7637 7740 7777 7906 7915 8015 8171 8434 8540 8577 8593 8621 8625 8875 8980 9049 9085 9108 9194 9506 9556 9594 9595 9827 9904 9917 9940 9985 9991
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.