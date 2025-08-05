LIVE TV
  • Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE 05-08-2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Tuesday Lucky Draw Out 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE 05-08-2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Tuesday Lucky Draw Out 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

Kerala Bumper Lottery (SS 479) Result 02-08-2025 Today LIVE: First-prize winners of today’s Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Kerala lottery, held on August 2, 2025, will be awarded an amount of Rs 1 crore in cash. Each entry ticket is Rs 50.  The alphanumerical lottery draws with “SS” as the code, i.e., the code plus drawing number. The Kerala lottery, being one of India’s most reliable systems, keeps attracting participants. The results will be declared by 3 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000 

5th Prize: ₹2,000 

6th Prize: ₹1,000 

7th Prize: ₹5000 

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE 05-08-2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Tuesday Lucky Draw Out 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more - Photo Gallery
1/11

Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Results Declared!

Win big with Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lottery! Prizes worth up to ₹1 crore. Check complete prize details and results here.

2/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize Winner- SR 299702

3/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30,00,000 (30 Lakh)

Second Prize Winner- SW 391513

4/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

Third Prize Winners- SY 364468

5/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw For Consolation:

Consolation Winner Rs. 5,000 are:

6/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs . 1,00,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1216 1235 1273 1287 1647 1661 2827 4709 4767 4959 5960 5978 6054 7382 8343 8419 8491 8702

7/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1216 1235 1273 1287 1647 1661 2827 4709 4767 4959 5960 5978 6054 7382 7837 8343 8419 8491 8702 9850

8/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No:

9/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No:

10/11

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS 479 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

11/11

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

