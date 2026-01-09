Khushi Kapoor: Age, Net Worth, Education, Relationship & Career – Everything About The Archies Actress
Khushi Kapoor is an Indian actress and model, known for being the daughter of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi and renowned producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut with a Netflix film and is considered one of the promising new-generation stars of Bollywood.
Age
Khushi Kapoor was born on 5 November 2000 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As of 2026, she is 25 years old. Being born into a well known Bollywood family. She grew up in the public eye and gained early media attention.
Education
Khushi Kapoor completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. To pursue her passion for acting, she later studied at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), USA, where she received professional training in acting and filmmaking before making her entry into the film industry.
Net Worth
Khushi Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹6.5 to ₹8 crore which is roughly around 1 million US dollars. Some reports suggest that her net worth could be as high as ₹10 crore. Her income mainly comes from her acting projects and brand endorsements and is expected to grow with her expanding career in the entertainment industry.
Relationship Status
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina who were widely speculated to be in a romantic relationship since meeting on the set of The Archies in 2023 have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years together.
Career
As of 2026 Khushi Kapoor’s career is gradually gaining strength in Bollywood. After her debut in The Archies she has focused on improving her acting skills and selecting roles that support her growth. With projects like Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan she is building her own identity and emerging as a promising actress of the new generation.
Disclaimer
This information is based on publicly available information and media reports.