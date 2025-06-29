Khushi Mukherjee: Bold Fashion Choices Sparks Controversy

Khushi Mukherjee, known for her bold persona and striking presence, has carved a niche in Indian entertainment through her work in regional films, TV shows like Splitsvilla, and bold digital content. Beyond her on-screen glamour, she’s faced criticism for her daring fashion choices, which she counters with unapologetic confidence. From launching her own digital magazine to speaking out against industry harassment and past controversies—including a viral hotel incident—Khushi remains a polarizing yet fearless figure who refuses to be defined by societal norms. Her journey reflects resilience, self-expression, and a defiant stand against double standards.