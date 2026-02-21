LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘KHxRK’ Reunion: Top 5 Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films to Watch Free on YouTube

‘KHxRK’ Reunion: Top 5 Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films to Watch Free on YouTube

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: The buzz surrounding the new Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan reunion promo has sparked fresh curiosity about their past collaborations. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial marks the two legends sharing screen space again after 47 years. During the 1970s, they appeared together in multiple Tamil films, Malayalam movies, Telugu films, and Kannada movies. 

Published By: Published: February 21, 2026 23:16:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films
1/6
Top 5 Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films to Watch Free on YouTube. Photo: X

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films

Here are the top Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films fans can watch absolutely free on YouTube.

You Might Be Interested In
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Moondru Mudichu
2/6

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Moondru Mudichu

Moondru Mudichu is a Tamil romantic thriller starring Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth. The film revolves around an 18-year-old girl and two roommates who fall in love with her.

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: 16 Vayathinile
3/6

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: 16 Vayathinile

16 Vayathinile is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Bharathiraja and starring Kamal Hassan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth. The story follows a 16-year-old schoolgirl and how she faces challenges in her dailylife.

You Might Be Interested In
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Aadu Puli Attam
4/6

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Aadu Puli Attam

Aadu Puli Attam is a classic Tamil action movie featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The plot follows a young man’s journey from aiming to be a policeman to leading a gang of thieves.

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Avargal
5/6

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Avargal

Avargal is a love triangle story that revolves around a woman who is caught between the man she fell in love with and her former sadistic husband.

You Might Be Interested In
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum
6/6

Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum

Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum is a fantasy movie starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jayabharathi, and Sripriya.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS