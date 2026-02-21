‘KHxRK’ Reunion: Top 5 Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films to Watch Free on YouTube
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: The buzz surrounding the new Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan reunion promo has sparked fresh curiosity about their past collaborations. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial marks the two legends sharing screen space again after 47 years. During the 1970s, they appeared together in multiple Tamil films, Malayalam movies, Telugu films, and Kannada movies.
Here are the top Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films fans can watch absolutely free on YouTube.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Moondru Mudichu
Moondru Mudichu is a Tamil romantic thriller starring Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth. The film revolves around an 18-year-old girl and two roommates who fall in love with her.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: 16 Vayathinile
16 Vayathinile is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Bharathiraja and starring Kamal Hassan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth. The story follows a 16-year-old schoolgirl and how she faces challenges in her dailylife.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Aadu Puli Attam
Aadu Puli Attam is a classic Tamil action movie featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The plot follows a young man’s journey from aiming to be a policeman to leading a gang of thieves.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Avargal
Avargal is a love triangle story that revolves around a woman who is caught between the man she fell in love with and her former sadistic husband.
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Films: Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum
Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum is a fantasy movie starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jayabharathi, and Sripriya.