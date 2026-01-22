LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport Azerbaijan Border doda bcci honour killing Uttar Pradesh news BMC Bhojshala dispute Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kiara Advani Post Pregnancy Fitness Tips: Easy Points For Safe Weight Loss

Kiara Advani Post Pregnancy Fitness Tips: Easy Points For Safe Weight Loss

Kiara Advani has always been admired for her fit body, glowing confidence, and balanced lifestyle. After pregnancy, many women search for safe ways to get back in shape without putting pressure on the body too soon. The truth is, post-pregnancy fitness works best when it focuses on recovery, strength, healthy food, and simple daily movement instead of extreme workouts or crash dieting.

Published By: Published: January 22, 2026 17:23:57 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Start With Recovery First, Not Weight Loss
1/6
Credit: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Start With Recovery First, Not Weight Loss

Start slow and give your body proper recovery time before doing intense workouts.

You Might Be Interested In
Keep Workouts Simple and Low-Impact
2/6
Credit: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Keep Workouts Simple and Low-Impact

Choose low-impact exercises like walking, light stretching, and gentle strength training.

Build Strength With Clean, High-Protein Meals
3/6
Credit: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Build Strength With Clean, High-Protein Meals

Focus on protein-rich meals and hydration to support healing and healthy fat loss.

You Might Be Interested In
Focus on Posture, Core and Pelvic Floor
4/6
Kiara Advani as Nadia

Focus on Posture, Core and Pelvic Floor

Work on posture, pelvic floor, and core strengthening to avoid back pain and weakness.

Stay Consistent With a Healthy Routine
5/6
Credit: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Stay Consistent With a Healthy Routine

Stay consistent with a realistic routine and avoid crash diets for long-term results.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for general information only and is not medical advice. Post-pregnancy recovery and fitness varies for every woman. Always consult your doctor or a certified health professional before starting any workout, diet change, or postpartum routine, especially after a C-section or any complications.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS