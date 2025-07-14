Kiara Advani’s Baby Bump Moments That Stole The Spotlight: Reflecting Style and Confidence

- Home>
Kiara Advani has been beautifully embracing her pregnancy, making several public appearances that highlight her natural glow and confidence. Whether at work, spending time with loved ones, or attending high profile events, she continues to shine. New chapter of her life is going to start soon.
Radiant in casual wear
She spotted stepping out with husband Sidharth in a comfortable, everyday outfit. Her gentle smile reflected the joy of her new journey into motherhood.
Met Gala Majesty
She in Met Gala 2025, made headlines with her sculptural off shoulder gold and black gown elegantly showing her baby bump.
Calm confidence on display
In a candid snaps from the Met Gala, she appears confident and composed, illuminating the event with her maternal grace.
Making a statement
Both Kiara and Sidharth turned heads with a look that emphasized softness and strength. They both are looking powerful and excited for their new journey.
Glamorous smile
Kiara's glamorous smile shows how much excited she is for her baby and comfortable styling proved that she is embracing every phase of her pregnancy.
Black hot moment
Kiara in black looks undeniably hot and glamorous. Her pose and minimum makeup shows her confident and bold attitude during pregnancy.
Lighthearted and joyful
A cute baby shower pic shared by them. Both of their relaxed vibe showed that they are enjoying every moment of this special chapter.
