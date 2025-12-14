Kiara Advani’s Skincare Secrets: How She Keeps Her Skin Healthy And Hydrated
Do you want skin just like Kiara Advani’s? Then, take a look at these top 7 skincare tips that are just good for your fresh and glowing skin. Get Kiara Advani-like glow, flawless and radiant, with these easy steps.
Kiara Advani takes care of the skin
Kiara Advani takes care of the skin: Not just good genes, Kaira Advani actually takes good care of her skin.
Hydration is the key
Hydration is the key: Kiara Advani always uses a good hydrating moisturizer and a sunscreen. She is pretty regular with both these skincare essentials.
Kiara Advani adds fruit to her diet
Kiara Advani adds fruit to her diet: Kiara Advani adds fruits to her diet and occasionally rubs fruit peels on her skin for added benefits.
Kiara Advani uses Tomato paste
Kiara Advani uses tomato paste: Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani also applies tomato paste on her face for that flawless glow.
Kiara Advani uses homemade face mask
Kiara Advani uses homemade face masks: She also makes homemade face masks—mix besan with malai and a bit of honey. Apply it to your face and then rinse with water.
Kiara Advani follows proper sleep cycle
Kiara Advani follows a proper sleep cycle: A good sleep routine, regular exercise, and staying hydrated are also her skincare strengths.
Kiara Advani use natural remedy
Kiara Advani uses natural remedies: Kiara Advani makes sure to use the natural remedies and does not prefer any harsh chemicals or creams on her face.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.