Kidney Stones? These 3 Diet Changes Can Stop Them Before They Start
Struggling with kidney stones? Dr. Priyanka shares 3 proven dietary changes that reduce calcium oxalate stones and improve kidney health.
Why Kidney Stones Form
Kidney stones commonly form when calcium and oxalate bind in urine. These deposits gradually harden, leading to painful calcium oxalate stones affecting many individuals today.
Salt Intake Matters
High salt intake increases calcium secretion in urine. Excess urinary calcium easily binds with oxalate, raising kidney stone risk. Reducing salt is the first essential dietary step.
All Salts Are the Same
White salt, refined salt, Himalayan salt, or pink salt—all contain similar sodium levels. No salt is safer. Cutting down overall salt quantity is what truly helps.
Benefits of Low Salt Diet
Studies prove that lowering salt intake reduces calcium in urine. Reduced calciumuria directly lowers the chance of calcium oxalate stones forming in the kidneys.
Increase Citrate Intake
Citrate helps prevent stone formation by reducing calcium binding in urine. Increasing citrate intake is the second crucial dietary change for kidney stone prevention.
Citrate-Rich Foods to Add
Include lemons, oranges, mosambi, kiwi, and other fruits and vegetables. These citrate-rich foods help decrease urinary calcium and protect against kidney stone formation.
Watch Oxalate-Rich Foods
Limit oxalate-rich foods like spinach, beetroot, and certain greens. High oxalate levels bind with calcium in urine, increasing the likelihood of kidney stones.
Hydration Is Most Important
Drinking at least 2.5 liters of water daily significantly reduces kidney stone risk. Proper hydration dilutes urine and prevents stone-forming minerals from settling.