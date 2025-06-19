Killer Wives On-Screen: Bollywood Actresses Who Murdered Their Husbands in Films

The shocking death of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in the hills of Meghalaya has captured national attention. The case feels straight out of a crime thriller. Inspired by similar themes, several films have explored stories where wives are central to dark and unexpected twists. These movies, filled with suspense and complex narratives, mirror the intrigue surrounding this real-life case. Here’s a look at some gripping films that delve into such mysterious and dramatic storylines.