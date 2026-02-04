LIVE TV
  • Kim Kardashian Goes Nude With Completely See-Through Dress for Paris Date Night- See Her Riskiest Look Yet

Kim Kardashian Goes Nude With Completely See-Through Dress for Paris Date Night- See Her Riskiest Look Yet

Reality star Kim Kardashian turned heads and sparked a social media frenzy during a glamorous Paris date night, stepping out in what many are calling her boldest fashion statement yet. Ditching subtlety, Kim opted for a shocking and revealing dress that stunned everyone. 

Published: February 4, 2026 12:28:47 IST
Kim Kardashian Goes Nude
1/4
Kim Kardashian Goes Nude

Kim Kardashian Goes Nude

Kim Kardashion opted for a completely see-throguh dress that left little to the imagination, instantly setting the internet buzzing.

Kim Kardashion With Lewis Hamilton
2/4

Kim Kardashion With Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashion is currently hopping across Europe with British racing star and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. As per a Page Six report, the pair added Paris to their itinerary, extending their romantic European trip after news of their relationship surfaced.

Kim Kardashion Dinner Date With Lewis Hamilton
3/4

Kim Kardashion Dinner Date With Lewis Hamilton

The American reality TV star Kim Kardashion made a striking fashion statement during her Paris dinner date with Lewis Hamilton. Paparazzi captured her arrival outside the restaurant, where she turned heads in a stylish black lace outfit.

Kim Kardashion Nude Look
4/4

Kim Kardashion Nude Look

Kim Kardashion looks is built on a nude-toned base that creates a sheer illusion, layered with delicate black lace and detailed with ornate floral thread embroidery. Subtle sequin accents run through the outfit, lending it a sultry, after-dark appeal and making it an ideal choice for an evening outing.

