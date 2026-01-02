Kirti Kulhari New Boyfriend REVEALED: Actress Confirms Relationship on New Year 2026 | Know More Personal Details
Kirti Kulhari is currently trending after revealing her NEW BOYFRIEND on New Year’s Eve. Fans and media are buzzing about her bold announcement and romantic photos. The actress, known for her strong screen presence, is now making headlines for her love life. From her birth date to blockbuster movies, here’s everything you need to know about Kirti Kulhari.
Kirti Kulhari Husband & Relationship Status
Kirti Kulhari was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The couple later mutually decided to part ways. Currently, she is dating Rajeev Siddhartha, which she confirmed on New Year 2026.
Kirti Kulhari Age & Birth
Kirti Kulhari was born on 30 May 1985. She is 40 years old as of 2025. She's born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Kirti Kulhari Instagram & Social Media
Kirti is active on Instagram with verified profile. She shares fitness routines, travel photos and personal reflections. She often posts about mental health and self-love.
Kirti Kulhari Movies & Career Highlights
Kirti made her Bollywood entrance with Khiladi 786. She gained massive praise for Pink. She delivered a powerful performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Kirti Kulhari Web Series & OTT Work
She rose to OTT fame with Four More Shots Please! She played bold and relatable characters on digital platforms. She became a popular face of women-led web series.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.