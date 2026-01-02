LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kirti Kulhari New Boyfriend REVEALED: Actress Confirms Relationship on New Year 2026 | Know More Personal Details

Kirti Kulhari New Boyfriend REVEALED: Actress Confirms Relationship on New Year 2026 | Know More Personal Details

Kirti Kulhari is currently trending after revealing her NEW BOYFRIEND on New Year’s Eve. Fans and media are buzzing about her bold announcement and romantic photos. The actress, known for her strong screen presence, is now making headlines for her love life. From her birth date to blockbuster movies, here’s everything you need to know about Kirti Kulhari.

Published By: Published: January 2, 2026 12:18:29 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kirti Kulhari Husband & Relationship Status
1/6
Kirti Kulhari New Boyfriend REVEALED: Actress Confirms Relationship on New Year 2026 | Know More Personal Details

Kirti Kulhari Husband & Relationship Status

Kirti Kulhari was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The couple later mutually decided to part ways. Currently, she is dating Rajeev Siddhartha, which she confirmed on New Year 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Kirti Kulhari Age & Birth
2/6

Kirti Kulhari Age & Birth

Kirti Kulhari was born on 30 May 1985. She is 40 years old as of 2025. She's born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Kirti Kulhari Instagram & Social Media
3/6

Kirti Kulhari Instagram & Social Media

Kirti is active on Instagram with verified profile. She shares fitness routines, travel photos and personal reflections. She often posts about mental health and self-love.

You Might Be Interested In
Kirti Kulhari Movies & Career Highlights
4/6

Kirti Kulhari Movies & Career Highlights

Kirti made her Bollywood entrance with Khiladi 786. She gained massive praise for Pink. She delivered a powerful performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Kirti Kulhari Web Series & OTT Work
5/6

Kirti Kulhari Web Series & OTT Work

She rose to OTT fame with Four More Shots Please! She played bold and relatable characters on digital platforms. She became a popular face of women-led web series.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS