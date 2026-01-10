Kirti Sanon Steals the Show With Power-Packed Fashion and Thumkas at Sister Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Sangeet | Watch Inside Pics
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is set to tie the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Ahead of the big day, the pre-wedding festivities, including the sangeet and haldi ceremonies, are currently in full swing with family members and close friends coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Sangeet
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight at her sister Nupur Sanon’s sangeet ceremony with her power-packed fashion choices and energetic dance moves.
Kriti Sanon at Sister’s Sangeet Ceremony
Videos from the sangeet and haldi ceremonies have been going viral on social media, giving fans a peek into the vibrant celebrations. Kriti was seen delivering a special dance performance for her sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law, adding to the festive buzz around the wedding.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Sangeet: Kriti Sanon Hitting Dance Floor
In one of the clips doing the rounds online, Kriti is seen hitting the dance floor with actor and close friend Varun Sharma as the duo grooves to the popular Bhojpuri song “Lollypop Lageli.”
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Sangeet: Kriti Sanon Dances With Mom
In another clip, Kriti Sanon is seen sharing the dance floor with her mother, Geeta Sanon, as they sway to “Dil Tu Jaan Tu,” with her mother appearing visibly emotional during the heartfelt moment.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Haldi
Videos from the Haldi ceremony have also surfaced online, showing Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in bright yellow ensembles as they make a lively entry, welcomed by an energetic band playing “Balle Balle.”