Kiwi VS Papaya: Which Is Better for Your Health During Dengue?
Both kiwi and papaya are nutrient-dense fruits known for their healing properties. During illnesses like dengue, where boosting platelet count and reducing inflammation are vital, choosing the right fruit can make a difference. This article compares kiwi and papaya across health parameters, especially relevant during dengue recovery.
Increased Platelet Count
Papaya promotes platelet count in an individual naturally during dengue or viral fevers. While kiwi boosts immunity with somewhat less effect on platelets.
Anti-inflammation
These two fruits are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C that fight inflammation. However, papaya has the added advantage of the enzyme papain, which affords anti-inflammation activities for gut and joint health.
Digestive Activity
In papaya, the enzyme papain is present, whereas actinidin is present in kiwi-one-two digestive enzymes. Now, break down protein and ease annoying problems such as bloating, constipation, and irritable gastrointestinal distress.
Fiber
When it comes to fiber content, kiwi has a little more than papaya. Fiber encourages regularity of bowel movement, control of cholesterol, and the feeling of fullness-satisfactory processes for digestion, and heart health.
Eye-Health
Vitamin A and lutein are both possession in these two fruits. While kiwi contains more vitamin C and antioxidants to shield against age-related eye damage, such as macular degeneration.
Disclaimer
This information is for general health awareness and should not replace medical advice. People with specific health conditions or allergies should consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.