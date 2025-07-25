  • Home>
  Kiwi VS Papaya: Which Is Better for Your Health During Dengue?

Kiwi VS Papaya: Which Is Better for Your Health During Dengue?

Both kiwi and papaya are nutrient-dense fruits known for their healing properties. During illnesses like dengue, where boosting platelet count and reducing inflammation are vital, choosing the right fruit can make a difference. This article compares kiwi and papaya across health parameters, especially relevant during dengue recovery.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
1/6

Increased Platelet Count

Papaya promotes platelet count in an individual naturally during dengue or viral fevers. While kiwi boosts immunity with somewhat less effect on platelets.

2/6

Anti-inflammation

These two fruits are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C that fight inflammation. However, papaya has the added advantage of the enzyme papain, which affords anti-inflammation activities for gut and joint health.

3/6

Digestive Activity

In papaya, the enzyme papain is present, whereas actinidin is present in kiwi-one-two digestive enzymes. Now, break down protein and ease annoying problems such as bloating, constipation, and irritable gastrointestinal distress.

4/6

Fiber

When it comes to fiber content, kiwi has a little more than papaya. Fiber encourages regularity of bowel movement, control of cholesterol, and the feeling of fullness-satisfactory processes for digestion, and heart health.

5/6

Eye-Health

Vitamin A and lutein are both possession in these two fruits. While kiwi contains more vitamin C and antioxidants to shield against age-related eye damage, such as macular degeneration.

6/6

Disclaimer

This information is for general health awareness and should not replace medical advice. People with specific health conditions or allergies should consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.

