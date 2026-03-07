KKR-MI IPL 2026 Players To Be Part Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Finn Allen

Finn Allen has been the breakout star of the T20 World Cup 2026, recently shattering the record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history by reaching the milestone in just 33 balls against South Africa. He currently leads New Zealand's run charts with 289 runs, maintaining an incredible strike rate of over 200. His fearless approach at the top of the order has been the engine behind the Black Caps' dominant run into the final. For the IPL 2026 season, Finn Allen will be playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was signed for his base price of Rs 2 crore, a deal now being hailed as a major "steal". (Photo: ICC- X)