  • KKR-MI IPL 2026 Players To Be Part Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

KKR-MI IPL 2026 Players To Be Part Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

From Jasprit Bumrah to Finn Allen, see the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians superstars clashing in the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Ahmedabad.

Published By: Published: March 7, 2026 16:55:15 IST
Follow us on
Google News
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra playing a cricket shot, Rachin Ravindra in the Blackcaps black jersey, professional headshot of Rachin Ravindra smiling, Rachin Ravindra celebrating a century with raised bat, close-up of Rachin Ravindra bowling left-arm spin, Rachin Ravindra wearing the Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey
1/9

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has been a standout all-rounder in the T20 World Cup 2026, notably taking a career-best 4/27 to eliminate Sri Lanka. He currently leads New Zealand's bowling charts with 11 wickets while providing middle-order stability with over 125 runs. His consistent performances earned him a Player of the Tournament nomination as the Black Caps reached the final. He faces India in Ahmedabad with the chance to secure New Zealand's maiden T20 title. He will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026. (Photo: ICC- X)

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert playing a powerful sweep shot in the black T20 kit, Tim Seifert in full wicketkeeping gear crouched behind the stumps, Tim Seifert celebrating a half-century with raised bat and helmet, professional headshot of Tim Seifert
2/9

Tim Seifert

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Tim Seifert has been a force at the top of the order, forming a record-breaking opening partnership with Finn Allen. He played a match-winning hand in the semi-final against South Africa, scoring a rapid 58 off 33 balls to help New Zealand reach the final. Throughout the tournament, Seifert has amassed 274 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.17, proving his value as a high-intent wicketkeeper-batter. For the IPL 2026 season, Tim Seifert will be representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The franchise secured him for Rs 1.50 crore at the auction. (Photo: ICC- X)

Finn Allen playing a powerful lofted drive in the New Zealand black T20 kit, close-up of Finn Allen shouting in celebration after reaching his record 33-ball century, Finn Allen in a dynamic batting stance wearing the purple and gold Kolkata Knight Riders jersey
3/9

Finn Allen

Finn Allen has been the breakout star of the T20 World Cup 2026, recently shattering the record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history by reaching the milestone in just 33 balls against South Africa. He currently leads New Zealand's run charts with 289 runs, maintaining an incredible strike rate of over 200. His fearless approach at the top of the order has been the engine behind the Black Caps' dominant run into the final. For the IPL 2026 season, Finn Allen will be playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He was signed for his base price of Rs 2 crore, a deal now being hailed as a major "steal". (Photo: ICC- X)

Mitchell Santner bowling left-arm orthodox spin in the New Zealand black T20 kit with a high release point, Mitchell Santner gesturing to set the field while wearing the captain’s armband, Mitchell Santner batting in the blue and gold Mumbai Indians jersey during an IPL match
4/9

Mitchell Santner

As the captain of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026, Mitchell Santner has been the tactical heartbeat of the team, leading the Black Caps to the final against India. His left-arm spin has been incredibly economical, often stifling opposition scoring rates during the middle overs to set up New Zealand's dominant run. Beyond his captaincy, he has proven his worth as a "tempo manager," providing crucial lower-order runs and sharp fielding. For the IPL 2026 season, Mitchell Santner will be representing the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise secured him for Rs 2 crore. (Photo: ICC- X)

Varun Chakaravarthy bowling his mystery spin with a high-arm action in the blue India T20 kit, close-up of Varun Chakaravarthy’s focused expression behind his sports glasses as he prepares to deliver the ball, Varun Chakaravarthy celebrating a wicket by pointing to the sky in the purple and gold Kolkata Knight Riders jersey
5/9

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has been India’s leading "mystery" weapon in the T20 World Cup 2026, currently sitting as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets. While he started with a dominant run—including a standout 3/7 against Namibia—he faces pressure heading into tomorrow’s final against New Zealand after a tough semifinal spell. Despite a recent dip in economy, his ability to deceive world-class batters remains India’s X-factor at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For the IPL 2026 season, Varun Chakaravarthy continues to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (Photo: ICC-X)

Suryakumar Yadav playing his signature "Supla" scoop shot in the India blue T20 kit, Suryakumar Yadav gesturing tactically while captaining India during the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav celebrating a half-century in the Mumbai Indians blue and gold jersey
6/9

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been the strategic leader of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2026, successfully guiding them to the final at Ahmedabad. While he has faced some personal struggles with the bat in high-pressure knockouts, he anchored the team earlier in the tournament with a masterclass 84 off 49 balls* against the USA. As captain, his tactical aggression and 81% win rate in T20Is have been key to India's dominant run. For the IPL 2026 season, Suryakumar Yadav remains the cornerstone of the Mumbai Indians (MI). (Photo: ICC- X)

Jasprit Bumrah delivering a trademark yorker with his unique hyper-extended bowling action in the India blue T20 kit, close-up of Jasprit Bumrah celebrating his 500th international wicket with a modest smile and raised arms, Jasprit Bumrah mid-stride in the new 2026 Mumbai Indians blue and gold jersey
7/9

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's "Superpower" in the T20 World Cup 2026, recently achieving the historic milestone of 500 international wickets during the semi-final against England. His masterful 18th over in that match—conceding just six runs under immense pressure—effectively secured India's spot in the final. Throughout the tournament, he has been the ultimate pressure-cooker bowler, taking 10 wickets so far with a remarkable economy rate of 6.62. For the IPL 2026 season, Jasprit Bumrah remains the crown jewel of the Mumbai Indians (MI). (Photo: ICC-X)

Tilak Varma hitting a powerful lofted drive in the India blue T20 kit, Tilak Varma celebrating a half-century in the Mumbai Indians blue and gold jersey, close-up of Tilak Varma’s focused expression while taking his batting stance
8/9

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has evolved into a dynamic middle-order finisher for India during the T20 World Cup 2026. While he struggled early in the tournament as an anchor, a tactical demotion in the batting order allowed him to play with newfound freedom, highlighted by a blistering 44 off 16 balls* against Zimbabwe. Heading into the final against New Zealand, he remains a key left-handed asset, providing India with late-innings acceleration and tactical flexibility. He is retained by the Mumbai Indians (MI) as one of their core Indian players. (Photo: ICC-X)

Hardik Pandya bowling a fast delivery with a high-arm action in the India blue jersey, Hardik Pandya celebrating a wicket with his arms spread wide and a confident smile, Hardik Pandya batting in the Mumbai Indians captain's jersey at Wankhede Stadium
9/9

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya continues to be India’s premier "clutch" performer, playing a vital all-round role in their journey to the T20 World Cup 2026 final. He has amassed 199 runs and taken 8 wickets in the tournament, including a series of high-impact cameos and crucial breakthroughs in the death overs. His leadership on the field and ability to perform under extreme pressure—most recently in the semi-final win over England—make him indispensable for the championship clash in Ahmedabad. He remains the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) after being retained as their primary all-round leader. (Photo: ICC- X)

