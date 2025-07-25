Beyond Tradition: How Indian Kitchen Tools Are Ergonomically Designed

Chakla-Belan (Rolling Pin and Board):

The chakla (disc board) and belan (rolling pin) are the bases for Indian flatbreads. The chakla, either wood or marble, offers a firm, smooth, and non-stick surface, on which dough can be rolled thin and uniformly without adhering to it. Its low height allows for an ergonomic stance, which minimizes back and shoulder strain in repetitive rolling. The belan is usually a long, cylindrical rolling pin, sometimes without handles, which enables the pressure to be transmitted directly through both palms over its entire length. This configuration allows for exquisite control and uniformity of thickness, essential for perfectly round and soft rotis.