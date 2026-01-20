LIVE TV
  Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Barun Sobti's & Mona Singh Crime Thriller Series

Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Barun Sobti’s & Mona Singh Crime Thriller Series

Fans of gripping crime dramas have a reason to celebrate as Kohrra returns with its much awaited Season 2. The popular Punjabi police procedural will premiere on Netflix, featuring Barun Sobti reprising his role as Garundi and Mona Singh joining the cast as his new superior.

Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date
Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Barun Sobti's & Mona Singh Crime Thriller Series

Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date

Kohrra Season 2 will premiere on 11 February 2026. The official poster showcases Barun Sobti and Mona Singh intensely examining a case file and hinting at the thrilling investigation ahead.

Kohrra Season 2 Cast
Kohrra Season 2 Cast

Kohrra Season 2 stars Barun Sobti as Assistant Sub‑Inspector Garundi who returns from the first season and Mona Singh as Dhanwant Kaur his new commanding officer. The season delivers intense performances and gripping investigations with a thrilling crime storyline. Details of the supporting cast have not been fully revealed.

Kohrra Season 2 Plot
Kohrra Season 2 Plot

Kohrra Season 2 revolves around a disturbing murder mystery in which a woman is brutally killed and dismembered and her body is found in her brother’s house. Assistant Sub‑Inspector Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur team up to solve the case and the investigation forces them to confront dark family secrets as well as their own unresolved pasts. The season delivers a gripping crime thriller with suspenseful twists and intense emotional drama.

Kohrra Season 2 Streaming Platform
Kohrra Season 2 Streaming Platform

Kohrra is a dark unsettling murder mystery set in Punjab and available on NETFLIX.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

All release dates and details are based on official announcements from Netflix India and the makers of Kohrra Season 2.

