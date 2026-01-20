Kohrra Season 2 OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Barun Sobti’s & Mona Singh Crime Thriller Series

Kohrra Season 2 Plot

Kohrra Season 2 revolves around a disturbing murder mystery in which a woman is brutally killed and dismembered and her body is found in her brother’s house. Assistant Sub‑Inspector Garundi and Dhanwant Kaur team up to solve the case and the investigation forces them to confront dark family secrets as well as their own unresolved pasts. The season delivers a gripping crime thriller with suspenseful twists and intense emotional drama.