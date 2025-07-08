Fuchka To Ghoti Gorom: 5 Street Foods You Can Eat Only In Kolkata

LIVE TV
Kolkata isn’t just the cultural capital of India, it’s also a paradise for street food lovers. Walk through its lanes, and you will find culinary treasures that are as unique like the City of Joy itself. Here are five iconic street foods you won’t find quite the same way anywhere else:

1. Ghugni, A Spicy Tangy Delight
This hearty snack of white gram or yellow peas cooked with spices, topped with chopped onions, chillies, and tangy tamarind chutney, is Kolkata’s answer to chaat. The earthy and irresistible dish also come with a non-vegetarian version — mutton/chicken ghugni. The non-veg ghugni is prepared in a similar way, but the chunks of meat add a different dimension to the taste. Photo: Canva

2. Telebhaja, The Rainy Day Favourite
Come monsoon, and the city streets smell of telebhaja, deep-fried fritters made with vegetables, fish, or even lentils. Comparable to pakodas of North India, these crispy, golden fried delights served piping hot is nostalgia in every bite. Photo: Canva

3. Ghoti Gorom: Crunchy, Spicy, Addictive
Ghoti Gorom: Crunchy, Spicy, Addictive
4. Radhaballabi with Cholar Dal, A Breakfast Staple

Start your day like a true Kolkatan with this combo. Fluffy, stuffed puris paired with spiced but mildly sweet Bengal gram curry make for an indulgent yet filling breakfast. Photo: Pinterest

5. Fuchka, The King of Street Eats
Kolkata’s version of panipuri is in a league of its own. Crisp shells filled with spiced mashed potatoes and dunked in tamarind water so tangy it will make your eyes water. Isn’t your mouth watering already as you read this? Photo: X/@rajatnagucd

By: Reha Vohra Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
