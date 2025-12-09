LIVE TV
  • Korean Skincare Routine: 6 Steps for Clear & Glowing Glass Skin

Korean Skincare Routine: 6 Steps for Clear & Glowing Glass Skin

Korean beauty focuses on healthy and deeply nourished skin rather than temporary makeup fixes. It emphasizes hydration, gentle care, and consistent routines for long-term results. “Glass skin” means clear, poreless, radiant, and bouncy skin that reflects light like glass. Here’s a list of 6 tips you should follow for a Korean glass skin.

December 9, 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Google News
Double Cleansing
1/7

Double Cleansing

Double cleanse your face a day. It helps remove sunscreen and heavy pollution to prevent clogged pores. It keeps skin clean without stripping moisture.

Exfoliate but gently
2/7

Exfoliate but gently

Use mild chemical exfoliants (AHA/BHA/PHAs) once or twice weekly. It helps remove dead skin cells causing dullness. It boosts absorption of skincare products.

Hydration Layering (7-Skin Method)
3/7

Hydration Layering (7-Skin Method)

Layer lightweight toners/essences 3–7 times for deep hydration. It makes skin soft, plump and glass-like. It helps avoid greasiness compared to heavy creams.

Sheet Masks & Essences
4/7

Sheet Masks & Essences

Sheet masks give a quick moisture boost for glow. Essences help repair the skin barrier. It helps improve elasticity and reduce dullness over time.

Sunscreen Everyday
5/7

Sunscreen Everyday

Using sunscreen prevents dark spots, acne marks and early aging. It must be worn even indoors for protection from screens. It is essential to maintain the "glass skin" glow.

Food + Lifestyle Balance
6/7

Food + Lifestyle Balance

Drink enough water + eat antioxidant-rich foods. Sleep 7–8 hours to repair skin overnight. Manage stress for clearer, brighter skin

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

