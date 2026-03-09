Krithi Shetty Age, Net Worth, Controversies, Relationships, Career: Everything to Know About the Young South Star
Krithi Shetty is one of the fastest rising actresses in the South Indian film industry. She gained massive popularity after her debut film Uppena became a blockbuster. With her charming screen presence and strong performances, the young actress quickly built a huge fan base. From her age and net worth to career journey, relationships, and controversies, here is everything you need to know about Krithi Shetty.
Age and Early Life
Krithi Shetty is 22 years old. She was born on 21 September 2003 in Mangalore, Karnataka, and raised in Mumbai.
Net Worth
Her estimated net worth is between ₹8 crore and ₹12 crore (approximately $2 million). Her income primary comes from films, where she reportedly charges between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.5 crore per project, depending on the production.
Relationships
Krithi is currently unmarried. She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships and maintains a professional image, focusing on her care.
Career and Rise to Fame
Krithi Shetty made her acting debut with the Telugu romantic drama Uppena opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and became a huge commercial success.
Controversies
Age-Gap Casting: She recently drew public attention for being cast as the romantic lead opposite actor Karthi in the film Vaa Vaathiyar. The 26-year age gap was widely discussed because Krithi had previously played Karthi's daughter as a child artist in the 2010 film Naan Mahaan Alla.
Career Setbacks: Following her massive debut success with Uppena (2021), she has faced a string of box office disappointments, which has led to media discussions regarding her script selection and career trajectory.
