  • Kriti Sanon’s Top 7 Fashion Looks You’ll Want To Try Yourself

Kriti Sanon’s Top 7 Fashion Looks You’ll Want To Try Yourself

Kriti Sanon never fails to impress with her bold fashion choices. She loves to blend effortless styling with elegance. Here are 7 looks of Kriti Sanon you should definitely recreate.

August 10, 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
1/8

Mini Red Dress Look

Kriti stuns in the deep red dress which compliments her body. The full sleeves balance the bold color with an elegant touch. She looks very sexy in this look.

2/8

Black jumpsuit

The sleek black jumpsuit looks classy and intrigue with the sheer detailing. The minimal accessories let the design speak for itself. Kriti looks sexy yet classy in this outfit.

3/8

Black slit dress

The sleeveless cit keeps the outfit chic and streamlined. Simple styling lets the drama of the slit speak. The bold slit gives the look a confident and striking vibe. Kriti's long legs are the main character here.

4/8

Heavenly white outfit

The look instantly radiates style and freshness. The off shoulder adds a playful and feminine charm. Kriti looks polished yet relaxed in this outfit. She looks like she just came out of a bath looking this sexy.

5/8

Denim co-ord set

The denim set offers a mix of high-fashion and casual cool energy. The peak of black sports bra gives it a daring twist. The structured high heels sharpen the denim look.

6/8

Blue bodycon dress

The golden earrings bring a hint of glam to the blue bodycon dress. The cutouts make a bold and trendy statement. Sleek hair with a single loose strand enhances Kriti's face very beautifully.

7/8

The drama queen

Kriti looks like she loves to create drama. The oversized jacket gives an effortlessly street style feel to the sexy blue skirt. The mix of a fitted outfit with a loose jacket adds visual balance.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

