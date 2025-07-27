Kriti Sanon birthday special: From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi Her Top 7 Must-Watch Films

Mimi

Undoubtedly the most significant role of her career, Mimi presented Kriti in a way that had never been seen before. She portrayed a small-town girl with aspirations of becoming an actress, who ultimately finds herself caught up in surrogacy. The film required her to navigate deep emotional struggles, shifting from carefree innocence to profound heartbreak and fierce maternal instincts. Kriti’s commitment, which included a physical transformation, solidified her reputation as an actress willing to embrace challenges for her craft—and resulted in her winning a National Award.