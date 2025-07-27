Kriti Sanon birthday special: From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi Her Top 7 Must-Watch Films
Kriti Sanon has continuously selected parts that defy expectations and stretch the bounds of creativity. She currently holds a unique casting sweet spot where she can star in both experimental dramas and massive commercial franchises, making her one of the most iconic actresses in Indian film. According to reports, she is currently working on projects like Don 3 and Cocktail 2. Here are her Top 7 must-watch films that prove she is an iconic Bollywood star.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
In a role that defied the conventional Bollywood heroine stereotype, Kriti portrayed Bitti, an adventurous and independent young woman from Bareilly who smokes, drinks, and aspires to live beyond societal limitations. She wasn’t a victim in need of rescue but rather a woman who embraced her identity without apology. With natural charisma, she managed a love triangle while remaining resolute in her decisions, demonstrating that she could carry a film with depth.
Luka Chuppi
In her portrayal of Rashmi, Kriti confronted the stigma surrounding live-in relationships within Indian culture. What distinguished her character was her proactive approach—she wasn’t merely exploring romance but also defying societal expectations with cleverness and insight. Kriti’s Rashmi set the parameters of the relationship, highlighting her talent for choosing roles that blend enjoyment with a meaningful message.
Mimi
Undoubtedly the most significant role of her career, Mimi presented Kriti in a way that had never been seen before. She portrayed a small-town girl with aspirations of becoming an actress, who ultimately finds herself caught up in surrogacy. The film required her to navigate deep emotional struggles, shifting from carefree innocence to profound heartbreak and fierce maternal instincts. Kriti’s commitment, which included a physical transformation, solidified her reputation as an actress willing to embrace challenges for her craft—and resulted in her winning a National Award.
Bhediya
In the supernatural horror-comedy, Bhediya, Kriti portrays Dr. Anika, an enigmatic veterinarian within a werewolf-themed narrative. This character significantly deviates from the traditional Bollywood heroine mold. Her mysterious, whimsical, yet haunting presence introduced a layer of intrigue, demonstrating her ability to explore diverse genres while maintaining the audience's curiosity.
Heropanti
Kriti made a striking entry as Dimpy, a young woman navigating the clash between tradition and modernity. Although Heropanti was primarily a commercial action romance, Kriti’s performance brought nuance—she was more than just a romantic interest; she represented a girl struggling with family obligations and her own aspirations. Her captivating presence and emotional range suggested a bright future that extended beyond the usual debutante parts.
Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
As Sifra, a humanoid robot powered by AI, Kriti embraced a role that was both futuristic and experimental, merging romance with elements of science fiction. Her performance was shockingly giving robotic accuracy with human-like feelings, which gives the character a feel of both extraordinary and relatable. This represented a daring venture into unexplored narrative territory in Bollywood, yet Kriti succeeded in making it believable and captivating.
Crew
In Crew, Kriti portrayed a stylish and street-savvy flight attendant alongside industry professionals. She adopted a bold, self-assured, and quick-witted character, demonstrating her ability to keep pace with both comedic timing and dynamic storytelling. The movie showcased her talent for seamlessly combining glamour with depth.
