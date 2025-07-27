Kriti Sanon birthday special: Inside Her Rs 100 Crore Skincare Brand, Fitness Empire & Luxurious Properties

Actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating her birthday today on 27 July 2025, she rapidly became one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood and had the opportunity to act alongside icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale (2015). She subsequently produced numerous successes like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4, and received the National Film Award for her role in Mimi (2021). On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at Kriti’s prosperous business pursuits and the impact she has beyond the realm of films.