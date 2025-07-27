Kriti Sanon birthday special: Inside Her Rs 100 Crore Skincare Brand, Fitness Empire & Luxurious Properties
Actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating her birthday today on 27 July 2025, she rapidly became one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood and had the opportunity to act alongside icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale (2015). She subsequently produced numerous successes like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4, and received the National Film Award for her role in Mimi (2021). On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at Kriti’s prosperous business pursuits and the impact she has beyond the realm of films.
Kriti Sanon’s Rs 100 Crore Skincare Brand
As an actress, Kriti Sanon has always been immersed in the world of makeup and glamour, and she has utilized the insights from her career to create her own skincare line — Hyphen. During her interview with NDTV, she said, “I am a skin nerd; I got into understanding skincare during Covid.”
Kriti Sanon’s Hyped Beauty Brand ‘Hyphen’
She established the brand alongside PEP Technologies, which is the parent company of another popular personal care line, mCaffeine. As reported by Forbes, the brand generated Rs 100 crore in revenue during its inaugural year. Hyphen now goes head-to-head with other celebrity beauty labels such as Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, Mira Rajput’s Akind, and Aashka Goradia’s Renee Cosmetics.
Kriti Sanon’s Fitness Brand
Prior to the highly hyped debut of Hyphen in 2023, Kriti Sanon co-established her fitness brand, The Tribe, in 2022. Similar to her beauty brand, The Tribe was motivated by her experiences in the film industry. Kriti revealed that during her weight loss journey after her blockbuster movie ‘Mimi’ she met with four trainers through virtual sessions, and that’s how she emerged with the idea to launch her own fitness brand.
Kriti Sanon’s Owns Production House
Following her success in the film industry, Kriti Sanon swiftly established her own production company — Blue Butterfly Films — to narrate the stories she was passionate about. She founded her production house in the same year she launched her skincare line — 2023. Under this banner, she produced the critically acclaimed Netflix movie Do Patti (2024). In this film, she took on a double role, while Kajol made her debut as a police officer.
Kriti Sanon’s Luxurious Properties
As reported by Moneycontrol, Kriti Sanon has recently moved into a lavish apartment, Sandhu Palace, located in the upscale area of Bandra in Mumbai. The actress is said to be paying a monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh for her residence, which totals approximately Rs 2 crore in annual rent. Several other celebrities, including KL Rahul and actor Jaaved Jaaferi, also live in the same building.
Kriti Sanon - Amitabh Bachchan’s Neighbour
As reported by GQ, Kriti purchased a 2,000 sq. ft. plot in Alibaug in 2024, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 2 crore. Amitabh Bachchan also acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. plot within the same luxury development.
Kriti Sanon Bakcground
Kriti Sanon is among the most well-known figures in the Hindi film industry. With a background in engineering and being a complete newcomer, her path in the film world was quite challenging. She began her career in modeling prior to moving into acting and made her film debut alongside Tiger Shroff (the son of renowned actor Jackie Shroff) in Heropanti (2014).
Disclamer
The information provided in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources and media reports. We do not claim ownership of any brands, properties, or images mentioned. Financial figures are estimated for general informational purposes only.