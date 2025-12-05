Kriti Sanon EXPOSED: Boyfriend Rumours, Sister’s Wedding & Secret Personal life REVEALED Here
From an engineering student to one of Bollywood’s top actresses- Kriti Sanon’s journey is straight up cinematic! She didn’t enter the film world with a famous surname…. yet today, everyone knows her name. And now, her family is making headlines too- especially with her sister’s wedding rumors taking the internet by storm!
Kriti Sanon Birthday
Kriti Sanon was born on 27 July 1990 in New Delhi, India. She is 35 years old, as of 2025. She comes from a Punjabi Hindu, non-film family.
Kriti Sanon Boyfriend
Frequently, she's been linked to UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. From Diwali celebrations to family weddings and birthday posts, their appearances together keep fueling dating rumors.
Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon
Kriti is very close to younger sister Nupur Sanon, who's also an actress-singer. She's known for appearing in music videos like Filhall (2019) and Filhall 2: Mohabbat (2021).
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon wedding
Multiple reports say Nupur Sanon is set to marry singer Stebin Ben in January 2026, with plans for a lavish celebration (reportedly Udaipur, though venue isn’t 100% locked). The couple hasn’t formally announced it, but the “Kriti’s jiju” buzz is already viral.
Kriti Sanon movies
Kriti Sanon started her acting career with Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014). Same year, her first Bollywood film Heropanti also released.
